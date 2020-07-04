You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE STEERING COLUMN

Porsche Taycan 4S: Volt wisely

Porsche's Taycan shows how the sportscar company is reinventing itself for the electric era. But will it forsake its illustrious heritage in the process?
Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20200704_STEERING4_4165349.jpg
The Taycan runs on 800 volts, twice the voltage of a typical EV. Despite that, the battery should last the life of the car, according to Mayk Wienkötter, Porsche's resident EV expert.
PHOTO: PORSCHE

BT_20200704_STEERING4_4165349.jpg
The Taycan runs on 800 volts, twice the voltage of a typical EV. Despite that, the battery should last the life of the car, according to Mayk Wienkötter, Porsche's resident EV expert.
PHOTO: PORSCHE

Singapore

IT'S now just six months from launch in Singapore, but the all-electric Porsche Taycan offers a tantalising look at what driving enthusiasts can expect much further in the future, when powerful cars are more likely to be high-voltage than high-octane.

A peek at the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Covid-19 has killed the power lunch

F1's masked men keep their distance

Matthew Wong painting reaps return of about 6,700% months after artist's death

A gentle path towards greater resistance

Liverpool reiterate need for safe celebrations ahead of Villa clash

Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 4, 2020 12:51 AM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup expects to cap office occupancy at 40% without a vaccine

[NEW YORK] Citigroup probably won't bring even half of its workforce back to offices around the world until a...

Jul 4, 2020 12:38 AM
Government & Economy

Fearful of China's new security law, Hong Kongers scramble for safe havens

[SYDNEY] Many Hong Kong residents are scouring for new jobs and homes overseas, fearful that a new national security...

Jul 4, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

US, China left out as England slashes quarantine list

[LONDON] Travellers from more than 70 "low-risk" countries and territories will no longer have to self-isolate when...

Jul 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Canada says it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

[OTTAWA] Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of China's move to impose national...

Jul 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Century Sunshine Group defaults on S$101.75m, 7 per cent notes

CENTURY Sunshine Group has defaulted on the S$101.75 million, 7 per cent fixed rate notes, said the Hong Kong listed...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.