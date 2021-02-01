You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Possessor' wins grand prize at Gerardmer film festival

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 11:07 AM

[PARIS] Canadian film-maker Brandon Cronenberg - son of horror master David Cronenberg - picked up a top award in the genre Sunday, following in the family tradition.

Mr Cronenberg won the Grand Prize at the Gerardmer fantasy and horror film festival for "Possessor", which takes viewers on a sinister trip with white-collar assassins who take control of others to execute contracts.

It was previously presented at the Sundance festival, where it marked audiences with graphic depictions of extreme violence.

"Possessor" also won Gerardmer's prize for best score by Jim Williams.

The festival, which is normally held in eastern France, took place online this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In "Possessor", contract killer Tasya Vos (Adrea Riseborough), uses a brain implant to take control of Colin Tate, played by Christopher Abbott.

He is used to try and kill the head of a firm that employs methods associated with Big Brother, but things don't go according to plan.

The festival jury also awarded top prizes to German film-maker Michael Venus for "Sleep" and to French twins Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma for "Teddy", a wolfish tale that won the youth jury prize as well.

"La Nuee" (the cloud) by French director Just Philippot, won both the public prize and critics prize.

Reminiscent of Hitchcock's "The Birds", Mr Philippot uses carnivorous grasshoppers as a vehicle to set up apocalyptic scenes that make spectator's skin crawl.

Gerardmer is the first French film festival each year and for the 2021 edition, it showcased 30 films, 12 of which were presented as part of its official competition.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

'House of Cards' star Wright battles wilderness in Sundance debut 'Land'

Britain's 'Captain Tom' lockdown hero hospitalised with Covid-19

Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

StarHub, SP reach out to needy families

Swedish film festival offers nurse an isolated, island cinema for a week

Israelis find purple-dyed fabric from King David era

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 11:05 AM
Real Estate

PGIM eyes Singapore, Tokyo offices and China logistics for APAC value-add fund

SUBSCRIBERS

THE fourth in PGIM Real Estate's series of Asia-Pacific value-add funds has raised US$970 million, and is in...

Feb 1, 2021 11:04 AM
Life & Culture

'House of Cards' star Wright battles wilderness in Sundance debut 'Land'

[LOS ANGELES] US actress Robin Wright always wanted to direct, but it wasn't until Netflix's "House of Cards" crew...

Feb 1, 2021 10:59 AM
Transport

Push to go electric could wipe out Japan's cheap microcars

[TOKYO] Japan's kei cars, known for their affordability and small engines, face a potentially existential threat as...

Feb 1, 2021 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Dutch set to reopen daycare, primary schools

[THE HAGUE] Dutch nursery and primary schools are set to reopen on February 8 amid falling coronavirus infection...

Feb 1, 2021 10:40 AM
Life & Culture

Britain's 'Captain Tom' lockdown hero hospitalised with Covid-19

[LONDON] Tom Moore, 100, who won British hearts with a Covid-19 fund raising drive, was hospitalised on Sunday with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Silver prices, miners surge as retail buyers pile in

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained: ruling party spokesman

ExxonMobil, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020: sources

Australian home prices rebound to record highs in Jan: CoreLogic

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for