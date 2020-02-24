You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Prada brings in star designer Raf Simons to shake up look

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 11:03 AM

AB_simons_240220.jpg
Prada SpA named the Belgian designer Raf Simons as its co-creative director, adding an industry star to its ranks in an unprecedented shakeup for the Milanese fashion giant.
PHOTO: AFP

[MILAN] Prada SpA named the Belgian designer Raf Simons as its co-creative director, adding an industry star to its ranks in an unprecedented shakeup for the Milanese fashion giant.

Simons, who was previously head designer at PVH Corp's Calvin Klein brand and LVMH's Christian Dior, will work side-by-side with Miuccia Prada, the brand's iconic designer and co-chief executive officer. Her signature mix of sporty and bourgeois looks has long driven success at the brand.

"I am committed and excited," Prada told reporters in a press conference in Milan. The 70-year-old designer insisted that the move was not a signal she was preparing to step down. "This is not a succession. This is a way to boost creativity."

Prada returned to growth in 2018 after several years of slumping sales, but the recovery has been facing fresh challenges in recent months in the form of political protests in Hong Kong, a key luxury-shopping hub, and in the coronavirus outbreak that has put the brakes on spending by key Chinese clients. Chinese shoppers make up more than one-third of luxury spending and two-thirds of the industry's growth.

Shares rose as much as 3.5 per cent in Hong Kong on Monday morning, but soon pared gains and went into negative territory along with the broader market.

SEE ALSO

China developers face cash crunch as virus freezes home sales

Simons, who is known for conceptual runway shows inspired by youth sub-cultures like punk and rave, has long been a respected figure in the fashion industry. In late 2018, he left Calvin Klein after less than two years as his runway collections failed to reinvigorate demand at the underwear and jeans-maker's more affordable divisions.

"A change in designer might rejuvenate the brand and help it to catch up with the growth trends of other leading luxury brands," Jefferies Financial Group Inc analysts led by Anne Ling wrote in a note, adding that investors view the possibility of the company becoming a target for acquisition as remote.

While creative directors rely on extensive behind-the-scenes resources to design, market, and merchandise collections, the move by Prada is a bold attempt to have two major stars share power at the top.

Simons said he hoped the collaboration would "send a message to the world that we should not forget creativity."

 

BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

UK pianist Alexis Ffrench bids to change image of classical music

DBS delivers care packages to hospitals, communities

UOB, Pathlight School team up to assemble care packs

Creator of iconic Lego figure dead at 78

For Harry and Meghan, no more 'royal' in their brand

'Friends' cast to reunite in HBO Max special

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 11:08 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysian politics in turmoil amid new coalition talk

[KUALA LUMPUR] The fate of Malaysia's ruling coalition hung in doubt on Monday, after surprise weekend talks between...

Feb 24, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand extends ban on arrivals from China on coronavirus fears

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand has extended a ban on arrivals from mainland China into a fourth week to contain the risk...

Feb 24, 2020 10:54 AM
Real Estate

China developers face cash crunch as virus freezes home sales

[SHANGHAI] China's debt-laden developers are facing a cash-crunch as the coronavirus outbreak brings the property...

Feb 24, 2020 10:48 AM
Banking & Finance

Virus spread beyond China drives investors to US dollar

[SINGAPORE] Asian currencies slid on Monday as the rapid spread of Covid-19 outside China drove fears of a pandemic...

Feb 24, 2020 10:46 AM
Real Estate

Bangkok has 100,000 empty apartments. It could soon have more

[BANGKOK] Bangkok's condominium market, once a favorite of Chinese investors, faces a bleak year as the novel...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly