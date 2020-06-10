You are here

Premier League clubs lost £600m in season before virus, says report

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 6:48 AM

nz_pl_100630.jpg
Premier League clubs made a combined loss of £600 million in the 2018/19 season, even before suffering the financial pain of the coronavirus pandemic, a report revealed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Premier League clubs made a combined loss of £600 million in the 2018/19 season, even before suffering the financial pain of the coronavirus pandemic, a report revealed on Tuesday.

Analysis from football finance experts Vysyble shows the 20 clubs in the English top-flight...

