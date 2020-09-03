You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan sign sprawling Netflix deal

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 6:45 AM

nz_harrymeghan_030929.jpg
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially launched their new Hollywood careers on Wednesday, signing a deal with Netflix to produce "impactful" films and series for the streaming giant.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially launched their new Hollywood careers on Wednesday, signing a deal with Netflix to produce "impactful" films and series for the streaming giant.

The couple - who quit the British royal family and moved to California this year - already have multiple projects in development, although former Suits star Markle has no plans to return to acting.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement to AFP.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens." A nature documentary series and an animated series focused on inspiring women are among the first projects, which the couple said aim to "share impactful content that unlocks action."

No financial terms were disclosed, but the deal is reported to be multi-year and exclusive to Netflix.

SEE ALSO

Under-the-radar movies for offbeat times

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The pair recently moved into a new family home in affluent Santa Barbara, after a stint in nearby Los Angeles saw them become embroiled in a legal battle with paparazzi over photos taken of their son Archie.

Their new neighbours include powerful entertainment industry figures including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

The couple's ambitions to produce in Hollywood had long been rumoured, with reports of meetings taking place in recent weeks with Disney, Apple and NBCUniversal.

Harry recently appeared in Paralympics documentary film Rising Phoenix, while Markle narrated a wildlife documentary for Disney.

Specific details of other projects have not yet been released, but the couple is expected to produce scripted series and feature films as well as children's programming.

Markle and Harry have spoken of their desire "to do something of meaning, to do something that matters," in California, where they are launching a wide-ranging non-profit organisation named Archewell.

Their Netflix project is expected to focus on the same issues as Archewell.

The couple have worked with a charity to hand out meals to chronically ill people in Los Angeles, and Markle - whose mother is black - spoke out in June after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American killed in police custody.

The deal is a coup for Netflix, which is the world's largest streaming platform with more than 190 million subscribers, but has lost key content as traditional studios launched their own rival platforms.

"Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer.

"We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home - and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from Covid-19

Neymar one of three PSG stars to test positive for Covid-19

A step in the right direction for Williams

The many sides to Dan Brown

Thai royal consort reclaims king's favour

Eight years on, Malaysian eSports player wins citizenship battle

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Mall operator Frasers to launch e-commerce marketplace in Oct

MALL operator Frasers Property Retail will launch a new e-commerce marketplace in Singapore next month, allowing...

Sep 3, 2020 02:44 PM
Transport

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

[HANOI] Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights to and from six Asian cities from mid-September,...

Sep 3, 2020 02:30 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

[MANILA] The Philippines' unemployment rate dropped in July from a record-high three months ago, the statistics...

Sep 3, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Thursday that it will be taking steps to boost Singapore...

Sep 3, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end higher on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors searched for new...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.