You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan will produce and host podcasts for Spotify

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 11:47 PM

[STOCKHOLM] The royals are following the Obama playbook.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will produce and host podcasts for Spotify, adding to the Swedish streaming giant's burgeoning podcast empire. The royal couple's Archewell organisation has signed a multiyear agreement with the company, with the first series coming next year.

Harry and Meghan have been tiptoeing into public life since stepping back from their royal roles and relocating to the US. After signing with a bureau for public speaking and creating a philanthropic group, they are now entering the world of entertainment - following a path similar to that of the Obamas after they left the White House. First they signed a deal to produce films and TV shows for Netflix, and now a deal to produce podcasts for Spotify.

The Obamas' first audio programme, The Michelle Obama Podcast, has been a huge hit for Spotify, and the company is betting that the royals' global appeal will draw millions of new listeners to its audio app. The royal family is a subject of great interest across the world, including in places where podcasting is still nascent.

The company has converted more than 70 million of its 320 million current users into podcast listeners and is pushing to make its app the default podcast experience outside the US. It offers more than 1.9 million podcast titles and has funded hundreds of original series.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world," Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's chief content officer, said in a statement. "That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Vatican 'Darth Vader' nativity scene gets earthly thumbs down

China's Yangtze fishing communities adapt to life on land

Rescue cats don Santa suits for purrfect Korean Christmas

Japan's wasabi producers farm 'green gold'

Tony award? Opera to open about Britain's Blai

Most in Japan oppose holding Olympics in 2021: polls

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

US factory output rises more than forecast on auto production

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing output rose by more than forecast in November thanks to a boost in auto production,...

Dec 15, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

US import prices inch up in November

[WASHINGTON] US import prices rebounded less than expected in November as an increase in the cost of petroleum...

Dec 15, 2020 10:50 PM
Banking & Finance

US authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske

[STOCKHOLM] The US Justice Department and the FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible...

Dec 15, 2020 10:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on stimulus hopes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as progress toward a massive government spending...

Dec 15, 2020 10:40 PM
Consumer

Mental health tech startups fetch record investments with Covid-19

[LONDON] The Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on mental health tech startups, globally marking a record year...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Singapore, Vietnam to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year

Renaissance United and unit sued for US$2.8 million

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for