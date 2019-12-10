You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Princess Diana's 'Travolta' dress brushed off at auction

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 7:10 AM

rk_ PrincessDiana'sDress_101219.jpg
A midnight blue velvet gown worn by Princess Diana as she danced with John Travolta at the White House got the cold shoulder at auction, the Kerry Taylor house said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] A midnight blue velvet gown worn by Princess Diana as she danced with John Travolta at the White House got the cold shoulder at auction, the Kerry Taylor house said on Monday.

Diana wore the off-the-shoulder Victor Edelstein dress when she and then husband Prince Charles attended a state dinner hosted by the late president Ronald Reagan on November 9, 1985.

Diana was photographed dancing with Travolta to the song You Should be Dancing from his film Saturday Night Fever.

Estimated at £250,000-£350,000 (S$440,500-S$617,300), the dress did not even attract a reserve, or minimum, bid of £200,000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Two other dresses owned by Diana fared much better however.

SEE ALSO

Largest private whisky collection to be auctioned

A long-sleeved dress from 1986 by Katherine Cusack, also in midnight-blue velvet, was snapped up for £60,000, or £71,000 with fees, which was double the estimated maximum value.

A Catherine Walker navy wool day dress from around 1989, that Diana wore in private, according to Kerry Taylor, was bought for £35,000 or almost six times its estimated value.

The Edelstein dress was part of a collection of outfits that Diana herself sold for charity at auction in June 1997, just weeks before she died in a car crash in Paris.

AFP

Life & Culture

New kid on the festival block impresses

S African model crowned 2019 Miss Universe

World's 'largest collection' of rare whiskies on sale

Phone home Kermit? Keeping tabs on frogs

Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe 2019 crown

SNL: Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden rule the Nato cafeteria

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson pockets reporter's phone in hospital row

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused on Monday of grabbing a journalist's phone and putting it...

Dec 10, 2019 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

US, Mexico agree to USMCA labour law guarantees: report

[WASHINGTON] US and Mexican trade negotiators have reached a deal making changes to labour enforcement under a new...

Dec 10, 2019 07:02 AM
Garage

Uber nears deal for self-driving car simulation startup: report

[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies Inc is in advanced negotiations to acquire Foresight, a startup that develops...

Dec 10, 2019 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

US Army preparing biggest European deployment in years

[WASHINGTON] The US Army is planning its biggest deployment of troops to Europe in 25 years, with 20,000 troops...

Dec 10, 2019 06:57 AM
Transport

Former Boeing employee, FAA officials to testify at 737 Max hearing

[WASHINGTON] A former Boeing employee who raised concerns about 737 production will testify on Wednesday at a US...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly