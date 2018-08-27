You are here

Home > Life & Culture
BT CORPORATE GOLF LEAGUE

Proelect, Hugo Boss set for title challenge

Team Audi's Jackie Teo whacks a 294m drive on fourth leg of tournament at Seletar Country Club
Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20180827_GRGOLF27_3543148.jpg
Team Audi's Jackie Teo demonstrating how to do a drive. He is a participant in the 2018 Business Times Corporate Golf League.
PHOTO: THARM SOOK WAI

Singapore

A TWO-horse race is developing as The Business Times Corporate Golf League fast approaches the finish line in the six-leg contest.

After the fourth leg at the Seletar Country Club last Thursday, Proelect and Hugo Boss left a yawning gap between them and the rest of the chasing pack in the 11-team competition.

Hugo Boss, spearheaded by the consistent William Tay (course handicap 8), trimmed Proelect's lead by one to three when their team chalked up 111 points from Seletar member Tay (39 on gross 77), John Lim (36) and Shaun Tay (36) for 430 points from four legs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, Proelect kept their place on the perch as their top three players, Ben Chua (handicap 8, gross 77 and 39 points), Tan Lee Hong (37) and Victor Lem (34) contributed 110 points for a 427 total from four legs.

Defending champions Team Boustead put themselves in a difficult position to retain the title as they managed only 96 points, just ahead of last-placed Deloitte (94) on Thursday.

However, Boustead remain in third spot on 405 points, thanks to Clinton Ang's 37 points.

Boustead are hotly challenged by Emerio (98 points on Thursday) and Audi Sport (107 points, thanks to good scores from Lim Joo Seng and Jack Tan, both 37 points), who are lying just three points behind on 402.

But the day's honours went to Audi's Jackie Teo, a former teaching pro who has given up his professional status.

Teo, playing off a plus-2 handicap, shot the day's best gross of two-over 74 on a day when the undulating Seletar greens raised putting woes for the majority of players.

Teo bagged three birdies but also three-putted three holes, one double-bogey running his card. But he redeemed himself with a remarkable longest drive of 294 metres, which edged out Tan Lee Hong's 290 distance chalked up in the first leg at Sentosa's New Tanjong course.

Teo won a S$300 Hugo Boss voucher and put himself in a comfortable position to finish with the ultimate Hugo Boss Longest Drive of being suited by the popular brand.

The remaining two legs in the five-legs-to-count unique event will be staged at Warren Golf and Country Club (Sept 5) and Tanah Merah Country Club, Garden course (Sept 21).

Life & Culture

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

About those rich and crazy Asians

Does US$60,000 make you middle-class or wealthy on Planet Earth?

Going underground has new cool

One Championship breaks new ground in 2019

Why predictive algorithms are flawed

Editor's Choice

Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

BT_20180825_HDB_3542728.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening