Proelect, Hugo Boss set for title challenge

Team Audi's Jackie Teo demonstrating how to do a drive. He is a participant in the 2018 Business Times Corporate Golf League.

Singapore

A TWO-horse race is developing as The Business Times Corporate Golf League fast approaches the finish line in the six-leg contest.

After the fourth leg at the Seletar Country Club last Thursday, Proelect and Hugo Boss left a yawning gap between them and the rest of the chasing pack in the 11-team competition.

Hugo Boss, spearheaded by the consistent William Tay (course handicap 8), trimmed Proelect's lead by one to three when their team chalked up 111 points from Seletar member Tay (39 on gross 77), John Lim (36) and Shaun Tay (36) for 430 points from four legs.

However, Proelect kept their place on the perch as their top three players, Ben Chua (handicap 8, gross 77 and 39 points), Tan Lee Hong (37) and Victor Lem (34) contributed 110 points for a 427 total from four legs.

Defending champions Team Boustead put themselves in a difficult position to retain the title as they managed only 96 points, just ahead of last-placed Deloitte (94) on Thursday.

However, Boustead remain in third spot on 405 points, thanks to Clinton Ang's 37 points.

Boustead are hotly challenged by Emerio (98 points on Thursday) and Audi Sport (107 points, thanks to good scores from Lim Joo Seng and Jack Tan, both 37 points), who are lying just three points behind on 402.

But the day's honours went to Audi's Jackie Teo, a former teaching pro who has given up his professional status.

Teo, playing off a plus-2 handicap, shot the day's best gross of two-over 74 on a day when the undulating Seletar greens raised putting woes for the majority of players.

Teo bagged three birdies but also three-putted three holes, one double-bogey running his card. But he redeemed himself with a remarkable longest drive of 294 metres, which edged out Tan Lee Hong's 290 distance chalked up in the first leg at Sentosa's New Tanjong course.

Teo won a S$300 Hugo Boss voucher and put himself in a comfortable position to finish with the ultimate Hugo Boss Longest Drive of being suited by the popular brand.

The remaining two legs in the five-legs-to-count unique event will be staged at Warren Golf and Country Club (Sept 5) and Tanah Merah Country Club, Garden course (Sept 21).