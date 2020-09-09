Prudential gives out S$3.5m in cash benefits, donations amid Covid-19

"Through Prudential's PRUcare package, we hope to offer some financial relief and comfort to our customers and vulnerable groups in the community," says Prudential CEO Dennis Tan.

AS PART of its Covid-19 relief measures, Prudential Singapore has given about S$3.5 million in cash benefits and donations to more than 3,400 individuals and the community. The amount is more than double the initial S$1.5 million committed under its PRUcare package launched on Feb 19 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the S$3.5 million, more than half was paid to almost 500 customers and their immediate family members - who are Singapore residents - hospitalised for Covid-19, while over 40 per cent was given as a one-time payment to over 2,900 individuals placed under quarantine orders. The life insurer also pledged S$210,000 to The Courage Fund and The Invictus Fund to support vulnerable individuals and groups affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Prudential Singapore's chief executive officer (CEO) Dennis Tan said the prolonged Covid-19 outbreak has taken a toll on the Singapore economy, businesses, and individuals on all fronts.

He said: "The Covid-19 pandemic continues to create anxiety among Singaporeans. People are not only worried about their health, they are also concerned about their jobs and financial security. We are facing an unprecedented global crisis; and to emerge stronger from this, we must come together and support one another in whatever ways that we can.

"Through Prudential's PRUcare package, we hope to offer some financial relief and comfort to our customers and vulnerable groups in the community who have been financially and mentally impacted by Covid-19."

Kelvin Chua, a Prudential customer of nearly 10 years, was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year. He was hospitalised for 14 days, while his wife and son were quarantined.

He said: "As I have a PRUShield policy, I knew I had the necessary protection and coverage. I was more worried about my wife - who was seven months pregnant with our second child - and my son, as they had to be placed on quarantine orders."

"It was a very stressful time for us, but I am glad I have recovered and our family is well," he added. "The hospitalisation allowance and cash benefits offered by Prudential were very much welcomed, and came in useful as we have a newborn now."