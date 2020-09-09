You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TAKING HEART

Prudential gives out S$3.5m in cash benefits, donations amid Covid-19

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vivang@sph.com.sg

BT_20200909_DENNIS_4233100.jpg
"Through Prudential's PRUcare package, we hope to offer some financial relief and comfort to our customers and vulnerable groups in the community," says Prudential CEO Dennis Tan.
PHOTO: PRUDENTIAL SINGAPORE

Singapore

AS PART of its Covid-19 relief measures, Prudential Singapore has given about S$3.5 million in cash benefits and donations to more than 3,400 individuals and the community. The amount is more than double the initial S$1.5 million committed under its PRUcare package launched on Feb 19 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the S$3.5 million, more than half was paid to almost 500 customers and their immediate family members - who are Singapore residents - hospitalised for Covid-19, while over 40 per cent was given as a one-time payment to over 2,900 individuals placed under quarantine orders. The life insurer also pledged S$210,000 to The Courage Fund and The Invictus Fund to support vulnerable individuals and groups affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Prudential Singapore's chief executive officer (CEO) Dennis Tan said the prolonged Covid-19 outbreak has taken a toll on the Singapore economy, businesses, and individuals on all fronts.

He said: "The Covid-19 pandemic continues to create anxiety among Singaporeans. People are not only worried about their health, they are also concerned about their jobs and financial security. We are facing an unprecedented global crisis; and to emerge stronger from this, we must come together and support one another in whatever ways that we can.

SEE ALSO

NTUC Income raises S$60,000 in support of mental health

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Through Prudential's PRUcare package, we hope to offer some financial relief and comfort to our customers and vulnerable groups in the community who have been financially and mentally impacted by Covid-19."

Kelvin Chua, a Prudential customer of nearly 10 years, was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year. He was hospitalised for 14 days, while his wife and son were quarantined.

He said: "As I have a PRUShield policy, I knew I had the necessary protection and coverage. I was more worried about my wife - who was seven months pregnant with our second child - and my son, as they had to be placed on quarantine orders."

"It was a very stressful time for us, but I am glad I have recovered and our family is well," he added. "The hospitalisation allowance and cash benefits offered by Prudential were very much welcomed, and came in useful as we have a newborn now."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 12:19 AM
Transport

Boeing records first 737 MAX order in 2020, cancellations rise

[CHICAGO] Boeing secured its first 737 MAX order in 2020, while also recording more cancellations as customers...

Sep 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Consumer

New 5G iPhone expected at Apple online event Sept 15

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Tuesday fired off invitations to a Sept 15 online event expected to introduce a new-...

Sep 9, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia adds Twitter, Zoom to tech companies that must pay 10% VAT

[JAKARTA] Indonesia on Tuesday added 12 more companies, including social media firm Twitter and video-conferencing...

Sep 9, 2020 12:00 AM
Transport

US passenger airline traffic rising, but still down sharply over 2019

[WASHINGTON] US passenger airline traffic continues to rebound over historic lows after the coronavirus pandemic,...

Sep 8, 2020 11:55 PM
Transport

Uber promises 100% electric vehicles by 2040, commits US$800m to help drivers switch

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies on Tuesday said every vehicle on its global ride-hailing platform will be electric by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.