You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Qatar Airways giving away 100,000 free tickets to healthcare workers

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Singapore

QATAR Airways on Monday said it is giving away 100,000 free tickets to frontline healthcare workers around the world to thank them for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The giveaway started at 12.01am Doha time (5.01am Singapore time) on Tuesday and closes at 11.59pm on May 18.

Each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets that are dependent on its population size, staggered over the seven-day giveaway period. Allocation of tickets will be released at 12.01am Doha time each day.

Promotion codes for the giveaway will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

SEE ALSO

Qatar Airways giving away 100,000 free tickets to healthcare workers

Those that receive the promotion code can book up to two free economy class return tickets on Qatar Airways flights to destinations within the airline's global network.

Tickets must be booked before Nov 26, with travel valid until Dec 10, 2020.

The tickets have an unlimited number of destination or date changes without any fees attached.

Fare and surcharges will be waived on tickets but airport taxes will apply.

Healthcare professions eligible for the giveaway are doctors, medical practitioners, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, lab technicians and clinical researchers.

Qatar Airways said a valid employer ID must be presented upon check-in at the airport.

Healthcare professionals can register for the giveaway at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes.

The airline is also offering healthcare workers a voucher for a 35 per cent discount at Qatar Duty Free retail outlets at the Hamad International Airport in Doha, valid for use up to Dec 31, 2020.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Fauci warns Senate of needless death if US reopens too fast

[WASHINGTON] Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, warned against reopening the economy too...

May 12, 2020 11:51 PM
Life & Culture

Bryan Adams faces backlash over 'racist' Covid-19 post

[OTTAWA] Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism Tuesday over his online...

May 12, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit sees lower Q1 DPU due to rental rebates given to tenants

THE distribution per unit (DPU) for EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) fell by 22.9 per cent on...

May 12, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Europe, Asia risk coronavirus relapse if lockdowns eased too soon, says IMF

[WASHINGTON] Asia and Europe risk a coronavirus relapse if they reopen their economies too early and before wide-...

May 12, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SocGen extends one-off payment after investors of SIA shorts protest; SGX opens probe

Societe Generale (SocGen) is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.