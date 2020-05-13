Qatar Airways giving away 100,000 free tickets to healthcare workers

Singapore

QATAR Airways on Monday said it is giving away 100,000 free tickets to frontline healthcare workers around the world to thank them for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The giveaway started at 12.01am Doha time (5.01am Singapore time) on Tuesday and closes at 11.59pm on May 18.

Each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets that are dependent on its population size, staggered over the seven-day giveaway period. Allocation of tickets will be released at 12.01am Doha time each day.

Promotion codes for the giveaway will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Those that receive the promotion code can book up to two free economy class return tickets on Qatar Airways flights to destinations within the airline's global network.

Tickets must be booked before Nov 26, with travel valid until Dec 10, 2020.

The tickets have an unlimited number of destination or date changes without any fees attached.

Fare and surcharges will be waived on tickets but airport taxes will apply.

Healthcare professions eligible for the giveaway are doctors, medical practitioners, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, lab technicians and clinical researchers.

Qatar Airways said a valid employer ID must be presented upon check-in at the airport.

Healthcare professionals can register for the giveaway at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes.

The airline is also offering healthcare workers a voucher for a 35 per cent discount at Qatar Duty Free retail outlets at the Hamad International Airport in Doha, valid for use up to Dec 31, 2020.