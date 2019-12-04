You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Rare Gauguin fetches 9.5m euros at Paris auction

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 7:10 AM

nz_TeBouraoII_041236.jpg
A rare canvas by French artist Paul Gauguin from his time in Tahiti fetched 9.5 million euros (S$14.4 million) in Paris on Tuesday, nearly twice its estimated value, the auction house said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] A rare canvas by French artist Paul Gauguin from his time in Tahiti fetched 9.5 million euros (S$14.4 million) in Paris on Tuesday, nearly twice its estimated value, the auction house said.

The bidding had drawn keen interest amid growing controversy over Gauguin's relationships with young girls on the Polynesian island and his depictions of them.

The 1897 painting, Te Bourao II or "tree" in the local Tahitian language, had been expected to go for around 5-7 million euros.

The buyer is an "international collector", the Artcurial auction house said, adding the artwork depicting an evocative Tahiti landscape would remain in France.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is one of the few paintings from the post-impressionist's Tahiti period still in private hands.

SEE ALSO

Global Tensions Grip Art

According to Artcurial, the last sale in France of a Gauguin from this period was 22 years ago.

Recent years have seen increasing attention on Gauguin's attitudes to the young women who feature in the paintings of this period.

An exhibition of the painter currently at the National Gallery in London said "that it aims to consider Gauguin's relationships and the impact of colonialism through the prisms of contemporary debate".

AFP

Life & Culture

Singapore's men golfers aim high at SEA Games

Keppel pledges S$500,000 over 3 years to strengthen SPD's sheltered workshop

Bottega Veneta wins big at London awards

Don’t get mad, but ‘hangry’ isn’t really angry

Hong Kong likely to remain world's most popular city destination in 2019

Bottega Veneta big winner at Fashion Awards in London

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 07:31 AM
Government & Economy

Trump has upended relationships with 9 of 10 top US trading partners

[WASHINGTON] During his election campaign in 2016, US President Donald Trump promised to shake up global trade and...

Dec 4, 2019 07:20 AM
Technology

Google's Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google chief executive (CEO) Sundar Pichai will assume the CEO role at parent firm Alphabet in a...

Dec 4, 2019 07:15 AM
Technology

Exit of Nokia's dealmaking chairman stirs talk of strategy shift

[HELSINKI] Nokia Oyj said its chairman Risto Siilasmaa will step down after eight years in the role, stirring...

Dec 4, 2019 06:49 AM
Transport

United Airlines nears US$7b order for longest-range Airbus A321 jet

[DALLAS] United Airlines Holdings is nearing an order for its first long-range Airbus SE A321neo jets, people...

Dec 4, 2019 06:46 AM
Consumer

Starbucks is replicating its too-fast US growth in China

[CHIACGO] When Starbucks took its American playbook to China two decades ago, that included a controversial chapter...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly