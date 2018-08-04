You are here

Home > Life & Culture
QUESTION TIME WITH MENTOR JOHN

Reaching out to customers

For a product to be successful, marketing is crucial in order to create and retain a loyal base of customers
Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180804_JOHN4_3519779.jpg
Lazada provides the best online catalogue list, promotions and service locally. It has recognised that "hard cases make good marketing".
PHOTO: REUTERS

CUSTOMERS are the life-blood of any business. Successful companies need to promote and market their products, in order to have a constant flow of loyal customers, who not only provide repeated business, but are happy to refer their friends. Is there a magic formula for promoting your product?

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Insead initiation is not hazing, says alumni

In sport, nothing beats being there 'live'

Crypto for real estate

The magic of misheard lyrics

On track to improve

Can applying ointments cause breathlessness?

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades BreadTalk to 'sell' on overheated valuations

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Sakae Holdings director charged over offences involving more than S$20m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening