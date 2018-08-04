You are here
QUESTION TIME WITH MENTOR JOHN
Reaching out to customers
For a product to be successful, marketing is crucial in order to create and retain a loyal base of customers
CUSTOMERS are the life-blood of any business. Successful companies need to promote and market their products, in order to have a constant flow of loyal customers, who not only provide repeated business, but are happy to refer their friends. Is there a magic formula for promoting your product?
