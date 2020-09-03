You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Record CO2 emissions for Arctic wildfires: EU

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 4:28 PM

tl-fire-r-030920.jpg
This year's Arctic Circle wildfires, still ablaze, have already surpassed the record set in 2019 for CO2 emissions, adding to the carbon pollution humanity needs to curtail, the European Union's (EU) Earth observation programme said Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] This year's Arctic Circle wildfires, still ablaze, have already surpassed the record set in 2019 for CO2 emissions, adding to the carbon pollution humanity needs to curtail, the European Union's (EU) Earth observation programme said Thursday.

Uncontrolled forest fires across one of the planet's coldest regions has sent a quarter of a billion tonnes of CO2 spiralling into the atmosphere since January this year, topping by more than a third the total for 2019, according to satellite data.

The Arctic Circle includes latitudes upwards of 66 degrees North.

Almost all of the fires are in Russia, the EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts jointly reported.

Russia's Eastern Federal District, which includes parts of the Arctic Circle, emitted more than half-a-billion tonnes of CO2 from June to August 2020, also the highest amount to date.

SEE ALSO

Banks direct US$154b to firms responsible for deforestation

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The Arctic fires burning since mid-June with high activity have already beaten 2019's record in terms of scale and intensity," said CAMS senior scientist Mark Parrington.

While satellite images do not reveal how these fires start, many of the blazes early in the summer are thought to have been caused by "zombie" fires that smoulder through the winter and then reignite, he said.

Freakishly warm weather across large swathes of Siberia since January combined with low soil moisture - likely a consequences of global warming - have fuelled the flames.

ARCTIC WARMING

Siberia and the Arctic Circle are prone to large year-on-year temperature fluctuations, but the persistence of this year's warm spell is unusual, Carlo Buontempo, director of the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service noted last month.

"What is worrisome is that the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world," he said.

In both polar regions, average temperatures have risen more than two degrees Celsius since the mid-19th century, mostly in the last 50 years. That is twice the global average.

Worldwide, CO2 emissions from fires have averaged about seven billion tonnes a year since 2000, and were even higher in the 1990s, according to Copernicus.

But humanity's output of greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels - 37 billion tonnes last year - has increased by nearly 50 per cent over the same period.

Out-of-control wildfires in the western United States, meanwhile, have been fanned by high winds and heatwave conditions, according to CAMS, which tracks fires around the globe.

And the number of fires in Brazil's Amazon basin last month were at their second highest level in a decade, according to official figures released this week.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from Covid-19

Neymar one of three PSG stars to test positive for Covid-19

Prince Harry and Meghan sign sprawling Netflix deal

A step in the right direction for Williams

The many sides to Dan Brown

Thai royal consort reclaims king's favour

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished lower Thursday as a weak US jobs report and geopolitical tensions overshadowed...

Sep 3, 2020 04:19 PM
Transport

Cattle ship capsized in storm off Japan, rescued crewman says

[TOKYO] A ship carrying 43 crew and nearly 6,000 cattle from New Zealand to China capsized after losing an engine in...

Sep 3, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

Dubai seeks to attract wealthy foreign retirees as expats leave

[DUBAI] Dubai is seeking to attract wealthy foreign retirees as the economy of the Middle East trade and tourism hub...

Sep 3, 2020 03:59 PM
Technology

Amazon, Verizon may invest over US$4b in India's Vodafone Idea

[BENGALURU] US wireless carrier Verizon Communications and Amazon.com may invest more than US$4 billion for a stake...

Sep 3, 2020 03:53 PM
Technology

Japan's hottest tech IPO in 5 years shows retail trading fever

[TOKYO] A little known company specialised in artificial intelligence has gained more than sevenfold since its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, OCBC, Alibaba Pictures, SK Jewellery, Oceanus

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.3%

OCBC makes third round of rate revisions on 360 account

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.