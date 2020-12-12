You are here

Home > Life & Culture
PREMIUM
THE FINISH LINE

Red Devils seek derby redemption after Champions League setback

In-form Manchester City poised to claim maximum points against Solskjaer's wounded side
Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201212_BAL_4364252.jpg
Paul Pogba's (left) future at Manchester United looks uncertain, while manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right) is under pressure after the team's Champions League exit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

JUST when Manchester United appeared to be building momentum after a mediocre start to the domestic season, a woeful exit from the Champions League has left their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing flak once again.

All this means the stakes have been raised even beyond...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

300 mins a week - that's how much you need to exercise to cut the kilos

UOB Asean Painting of the Year depicts pandemic isolation

Which PAP does Singapore need?

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

China's trailblazing female comedians tackle taboos

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 10:52 PM
Life & Culture

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

[LONDON] Barbara Windsor, one of Britain's most popular actresses and best known for her roles as pub landlady Peggy...

Dec 11, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St slips at open as stimulus doubts resurface

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and...

Dec 11, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore arbitration centre opens New York office, achieves record caseload

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) opened a representative office for the Americas in...

Dec 11, 2020 10:23 PM
Government & Economy

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Friday dismissed concerns that he might be endangering...

Dec 11, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

US producer prices increase slightly in November

[WASHINGTON] US producer prices barely rose in November, supporting views that inflation would remain benign in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for