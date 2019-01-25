You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Remains found of explorer who put Australia on the map

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 11:08 AM

[SYDNEY] The remains of the first British explorer to circumnavigate the Australian continent and popularise the country's name have been found near a busy London railway station.

Archaeologists sifting through a vast burial ground near Euston station said Friday they had found a coffin plate identifying the last resting place of Royal Navy captain Matthew Flinders.

Flinders was buried on 23rd July 1814, but not before publishing "A Voyage to Terra Australis," which described his circumnavigation of Australia in 1802-1803, in which he proved it was a continent.

"Flinders put Australia on the map due to his tenacity and expertise as a navigator and explorer," said Helen Wass, an archaeologist overseeing the dig for the HS2 high speed rail project.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With an estimated 40,000 remains at the site, archaeologists were not sure they were going to find Flinders, whose resting place had been subject to much speculation.

"We were very lucky" said Ms Wass, he "had a breastplate made of lead meaning it would not have corroded."

"We'll now be able to study his skeleton to see whether life at sea left its mark and what more we can learn about him."

Flinders is a hero for many Australians of European origin, with stations, streets, squares and towns across the country named after him.

The discovery of his remains comes on the eve of "Australia Day" a controversial national holiday which falls on the date of the arrival of the British First Fleet to Australia.

Many Australians view the Fleet and men like Flinders as harbingers of the decimation of ancient Aboriginal societies and cultures.

There is added controversy over the role of an aboriginal Australian aide to Flinders named Bungaree, who has been largely eclipsed by his British captain, but who historians now believe played a crucial role in success of the voyages.

AFP

Life & Culture

Kvitova and Osaka will play for Australian Open title and no. 1 ranking

2018 was fourth hottest year on record: researchers

Into the arena for camel wrestling in Turkey

He's privy to the stars' dirty laundry - because he washes it

Alec Baldwin to attend anger management after pleading guilty to harassment

For Oscars, a new turn towards an old friend: Dollars

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year

Must Read

SL_PH_250119_61.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year: URA

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA launches cybersecurity roadmap for telecoms industry 

SL_olam_250119_58.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, SGX, Keppel Corp, Keppel-KBS US Reit, Ascendas India Trust, FLT

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening