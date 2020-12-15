You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Rescue cats don Santa suits for purrfect Korean Christmas

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 12:34 PM

nz_catgarden_151257.jpg
What could be more endearing than a roomful of cats in red-and-white Santa costumes, each complete down to a hood with a white bobble and a belt?
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] What could be more endearing than a roomful of cats in red-and-white Santa costumes, each complete down to a hood with a white bobble and a belt?

This holiday season, come home to the cat cafe in Seoul where you can cuddle up to around 130 feline friends at tables decked out with tiny Christmas trees.

"Especially this year, it is hard to feel the festive atmosphere, but it was great to see cute cats wearing Santa suits and feel like Christmas is nearing," said 22-year-old visitor Cha Seung-Ju.

Park Seo-young opened the Catgarden cafe in 2016 to take in cats rescued off the streets or that were the subjects of failed adoptions, a situation that has worsened this year.

The number of abandoned pets increased by about 3.7 per cent in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"With many people staying at home, more people are adopting cats. But at the same time, more people abandon pets as the coronavirus situation worsens," said Ms Park.

"Whenever I hear about such news, it really hurts me," Ms Park added, urging those who adopt cats to take responsibility for them for their entire lives.

The Catgarden cafe itself has been hit this year by the coronavirus pandemic. The cafe used to have about 100 visitors a day, but that has recently dropped by about a third.

Visitors lucky enough to drop by during snack time get to interact with a long queue of cats feeding in the front yard, and some said that the furry animals helped them shake off the "corona blues".

A special feast is on the cards for the feline Santas over the festive period.

"On Christmas Day, I'm having a chicken breast party for my cats," Ms Park said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Japan's wasabi producers farm 'green gold'

Tony award? Opera to open about Britain's Blai

Most in Japan oppose holding Olympics in 2021: polls

Beating the odds, Wuhan horse racing gallops beyond virus

UK spy thriller author John le Carre, 89, dies

Fox fur prices fly as mink cull sparks shortage

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 12:39 PM
Transport

Air travel demand is higher than ever in Australia, says Jetstar

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways' low-cost carrier Jetstar said it will operate a record number of flights in Australia early...

Dec 15, 2020 12:36 PM
Government & Economy

China industrial output rises 7% y-o-y in Nov; retail sales up 5% y-o-y

[BEIJING] China's industrial output rose 7 per cent in November from a year ago, in line with analyst expectations,...

Dec 15, 2020 12:29 PM
Life & Culture

Japan's wasabi producers farm 'green gold'

[IZU, Japan] If you've eaten sushi, you might assume you've tried wasabi. But chances are it was an artificial...

Dec 15, 2020 12:21 PM
Real Estate

China's Nov property investment growth slows as land purchases weaken

[BEIJING] China's November property investment grew at a slower pace, as regulators stepped up scrutiny on the most...

Dec 15, 2020 12:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

Caribbean refinery sells first product after yearlong delay

[NEW YORK] Caribbean refinery Limetree Bay Ventures sold the first oil product to a buyer in the Gulf Coast on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

Cyclical stocks linked to domestic consumption expected to benefit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for