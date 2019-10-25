You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Restored to former glory, Russia tsars' home to reopen in summer

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 7:20 PM

doc77oq7jtgdc5wnvnpizy_doc77ofeiuekd4vk4ph8de.jpg
Russia's Alexander Palace, the last home of Emperor Nicholas II before he and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks, will reopen to the public next summer after million-dollar renovations, officials said Friday.
AFP

[SAINT PETERSBURG] Russia's Alexander Palace, the last home of Emperor Nicholas II before he and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks, will reopen to the public next summer after million-dollar renovations, officials said Friday.

The palace, considered one of the best works of the Italian architect Giacomo Quarenghi, was built in the late 18th century for the future Emperor Alexander I and became the permanent residence of the last Russian tsar in 1905.

The palace, located on the outskirts of the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg, has been under renovation since 2012 and was completely closed to the public three years later.

The first eight rooms will reopen after the makeover next June or July, a spokeswoman for the Tsarskoe Selo State Museum, which oversees the vast neo-Classical edifice, told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The renovations have so far cost some 2 billion rubles (S$42.6 million), she added.

The works were mainly done on the floors, tapestries and ceilings.

The first premises to open to visitors include the emperor and empress's rooms including the Mauve Boudoir, Alexandra Feodorovna's favourite room, and the tsar's bathing chamber designed in the Moorish style.

"The Alexander Palace is a special place," Olga Taratynova, director of the Tsarskoe Selo Museum, told reporters during a presentation on Thursday.

"It was built for the imperial family's private life which was pretty closely guarded."

Unlike other palaces, the Alexander Palace was not destroyed by Nazi Germany during World War II and housed the military command and a prison. The courtyard was used as a cemetery for SS soldiers.

It was from the Alexander Palace that the tsar and his family were sent into exile to Tobolsk in Siberia in August, 1917.

Afterwards, the family was moved to Yekaterinburg where they were executed, along with their servants and the doctor, in July 1918.

AFP

Life & Culture

Hunting for 'black gold' in Albania's lawless truffle trade

Money FM podcast: Returning to the workforce after a long career gap?

Asterix returns - with a feisty female character in tow

3 local golfers win trip to BMW World Final in South Africa

Mona Lisa graces Louvre's Leonardo show in virtual 'tete-a-tete'

No gifts, please: Diwali blues hit corporate India

BREAKING

Oct 25, 2019 06:51 PM
Government & Economy

Erdogan files complaint after French magazine calls him 'The Eradicator'

[ISTANBUL] President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint in Turkey over a cover story in the Oct 24 issue...

Oct 25, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Oct 25, 2019 06:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares extend gains on Friday, up 2.3% on the week

BUOYED by developments that China sought to have tariffs scrapped in exchange for buying more US agricultural...

Oct 25, 2019 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.11...

Oct 25, 2019 05:41 PM
Government & Economy

Norway wealth fund grows to record 10 trillion crowns

[OSLO] The value of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, grew to a record 10 trillion Norwegian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly