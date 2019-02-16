You are here
MANAGEMENT UNLEASHED
Reward and punishment
As mentor and coach, a boss has a duty to make sure that his employees are duly rewarded or punished as the case may be
HOW should you pay people? As little as possible needed to retain them? As much as possible - without bankrupting the business - to stop them leaving? Both these require judgment that, correct at one moment, will be wrong the next. Moreover, the tittle-tattle of gossip is nowhere more virulent
