You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Ring of fire' solar eclipse thrills skywatchers in Africa, Asia

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200622_RING22_4151756.jpg
The moon moving in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Denpasar, on the Indonesia resort island of Bali.
PHOTO: AFP

Nairobi, Kenya

SKYWATCHERS along a narrow band from west Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, India and the Far East witnessed on Sunday a dramatic "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

These so-called annular eclipses occur when the Moon - passing between earth and the sun - is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.

They happen every year or two, and can only been seen from a narrow pathway across the planet.

Sunday's eclipse arrived on the northern hemisphere's longest day of the year - the summer solstice - when the earth's north pole is tilted most directly towards the sun.

SEE ALSO

Plunging cost of wind, solar marks turning point in energy transition

The "ring of fire" was first visible in north-eastern Republic of Congo from 5.56am local time (12.56pm, Singapore time), just a few minutes after sunrise.

This is the point of maximum duration, with the blackout lasting 1 minute and 22 seconds.

Arcing eastward across Africa and Asia, it reached "maximum eclipse" - with a perfect solar halo around the Moon - over Uttarakhand in India near the Sino-Indian border at 12.10pm local time (2.40pm, Singapore time).

More spectacular, but less long-lived: the exact alignment of the earth, moon and sun was visible for only 38 seconds.

Over in Nairobi in east Africa, observers saw only a partial eclipse as clouds blocked the sky for several seconds at the exact moment the moon should have almost hidden the sun.

Despite some disappointment, skywatcher Susan Murbana, who set up the Travelling Telescope educational programme with her husband, said: "It was very exciting because I think I'm so obsessed with eclipses. Today has been very kind to us in terms of the clouds. We've been able to see most of it".

Without the coronavirus pandemic, the couple would have organised a trip to Lake Magadi in southern Kenya where the skies are generally clearer than over the capital.

"With the pandemic situation, we are not able to have crowds and get kids to look through or do stuff," she said but still managed to share the event on social media.

"We had around 50 people joining us via Zoom and then we have so many people via our Facebook live."

The annular eclipse is visible from only about two per cent of Earth's surface, said Florent Delefie, an astronomer at the Paris Observatory."

It's a bit like switching from a 500-watt to a 30-watt light bulb," he added. "It's a cold light and you don't see as well."

Animals can get spooked - birds will sometimes go back to sleep, and cows will return to the barn.

The full eclipse was visible at successive locations over a period of nearly four hours, and one of the last places to see the partially hidden sun was Taiwan.

People hundreds of kilometres on either side of the centreline across 14 countries could also see light drain from the day but not the "ring of fire".

Weather conditions are critical for viewing. A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse, when the moon moves into earth's shadow. Lunar eclipses are visible from about half of the earth's surface.

There will be a second solar eclipse in 2020 on Dec 14 over South America. Because the moon will be a bit closer to Earth, it will block out the sun's light entirely. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Hollywood all set for big-screen gamble as US cinemas reopen

UOB raises more than S$1.65m in its latest Covid-19 relief effort

France shakes off its virus blues as cinemas, casinos set to open

Liverpool take centre stage as title countdown recommences

Chinese Basketball Association league restarts after 5-month virus stoppage

Ex-F1 driver Alex Zanardi 'in extremely serious condition' after bike crash

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 21, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for Lam to select judges in national security trials

[HONG KONG] Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the city's leader to select judges for...

Jun 21, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS wins Digital Transformation Award

DBS has been named the inaugural winner of the Digital Transformation Award in the Hackett Group’s Digital Awards...

Jun 21, 2020 06:42 PM
Government & Economy

First batch of 8 satellite career centres in the heartland to help job seekers from July 1

[SINGAPORE ] From July 1, job seekers can visit any of the eight satellite career centres in the heartland for...

Jun 21, 2020 04:26 PM
Banking & Finance

UOB reopens seven more branches on Monday; HSBC moves to new location at MBFC

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) will reopen seven additional branches in shopping malls and retail areas on June 22 after...

Jun 21, 2020 03:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Central banks cut US dollar offers in sign of market confidence

[LONDON] Major central banks in Europe and Asia will pare back their offers of dollars to lenders in a sign of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.