Robert Pattinson tests positive for Covid-19, pausing production of 'The Batman'

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 8:46 AM

British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for Covid-19, causing production in Britain on the set of his film The Batman to pause, Vanity Fair and the Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday.
Warner Bros, the Hollywood studio behind the movie, said in a...

