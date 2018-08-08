You are here

Robert Redford, 81, retiring from acting

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Redford's upcoming movie The Old Man & The Gun, set for release in the US on Sept 28, will be his last gig in front of the camera.
ROBERT Redford, the screen legend and Oscar winner, has announced that he is retiring from acting at the grand old age of 81, with the upcoming movie The Old Man & The Gun his last gig in front of the camera.

The actor, director and founder of the Sundance Institute and its film festival, began his career on stage 60 years ago, before moving into television and film, and eventually into directing.

"Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"(I will) move toward retirement after this because I have been doing it since I was 21," he said. "I thought, well, that's enough. And why not go out with something that's very upbeat and positive?"

His publicist Cindi Berger confirmed the article was accurate. When asked if his prospective retirement would extend to directing, his agent did not elaborate.

Redford had indicated to his grandson in a 2016 interview that his roles in Our Souls at Night opposite Jane Fonda and Old Man & The Gun would be his last.

"I'm going to say, 'Okay, that's goodbye to all that,' and then just focus on directing," he said.

The Old Man & The Gun sees the California native play Forrest Tucker, the real-life bank robber whose criminal career and multiple escapes from prison spanned more than 60 years.

"That was a wonderful character to play at this point in my life," Redford told Entertainment Weekly.

The film, set for release in the US on Sept 28, also stars Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and Casey Affleck.

Director David Lowery told Empire magazine that he felt the "weight" of directing Redford in his final screen role. "I think the movie is as much about (Redford) as it is about this character. It's about someone in the twilight of their life, doing something they love," Lowery said.

"There's an inevitability to the character that is impossible to separate from Redford himself, and an inherently bittersweet quality."

Born Charles Robert Redford, Jr on Aug 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, California, he was the son of an accountant. His mother died in 1955, a year after he finished high school.

He went to the University of Colorado, but dropped out a year later and subsequently moved to Europe to study art in Paris and in Italy, a formative experience that transformed his political and social awareness.

After returning to the US, he moved to New York, where he enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Art and made his debut as a stage actor.

After a variety of television roles, he moved on to the silver screen, where he found success with romantic comedy Barefoot In The Park opposite Fonda, before his major breakthrough in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in 1969.

Subsequent hits as an actor came in The Sting (1973), which won him an Oscar nomination, The Great Gatsby the following year, Three Days of the Condor (1975) and the critically acclaimed All the President's Men (1976) - his sun-kissed all-American good looks turning him into a household name.

In 1981, he won an Academy Award for his directorial debut on Ordinary People and has a string of other directing credits, including A River Runs Through It, in which he starred alongside a young Brad Pitt, and Quiz Show.

He founded the Sundance Institute in Utah for aspiring filmmakers, disaffected with Hollywood's commercialism and lack of diversity.

The annual Sundance Film Festival is one of the most influential in the world and has fostered more than a generation of independent directors.

Despite his fame, Redford steers clears of many award shows and public film festivals, and is a passionate conservationist and environmentalist.

In 2002, he won an honorary Oscar as an actor, director, producer and creator of Sundance. To date, he has also won six Golden Globes and one Bafta. In 2016, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the US' highest civilian award. AFP

