You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 4:10 PM

ym-k9robot-040620.jpg
A scurrying robot dog named K9 dispenses hand sanitiser to curious children and wary shoppers - one of the more unexpected measures Thai malls are taking as the kingdom relaxes virus restrictions.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] A scurrying robot dog named K9 dispenses hand sanitiser to curious children and wary shoppers - one of the more unexpected measures Thai malls are taking as the kingdom relaxes virus restrictions.

The hi-tech hound is controlled using 5G, a technology promising super-fast internet speeds with immediate reaction times that is still in the initial stages of roll out in Thailand.

Mimicking an excited puppy, K9 roams around the popular Central World mall in downtown Bangkok, drawing the attention of delighted children eager to get gel from a bottle attached to its back.

"It's convenient for people to wash their hands, just like a preventive measure... especially in this Covid-19 situation," said Petra Saktidejbhanubandh, a marketing officer for mobile operator Advanced Info Services (AIS).

AIS is aiming to roll out a 5G network for smartphones by the end of the year.

SEE ALSO

Thai economy to shrink more than expected, jobs to deteriorate sharply: central bank

K9's 5G-powered comrades include ROC, which checks temperatures, and LISA, a customer service-bot.

"For K9 especially, people just think it's really cute," Ms Petra told AFP, adding they hope to dispel any fiction-fuelled fear of a robot takeover.

"The robots are here to assist people, not to replace them."

But shopper Lapassanan Buranapatpakorn was unconvinced, saying that she found K9's skeletal mechanical frame "creepy".

"I think the execution, like the robot itself, is a bit scary," the 29-year-old said, though she admitted that giving out hand sanitiser is a "good idea".

Thailand has gradually lifted restriction on businesses, which have taken precautions such as seating customers apart in restaurants or erecting plastic dividers in massage parlours.

The kingdom currently has 3,101 confirmed cases of the virus and 58 deaths.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 04:00 PM
Consumer

Adidas says China sales back to growth faster than expected

[BERLIN] German sportswear firm Adidas said on Thursday that sales had returned to growth in greater China faster...

Jun 4, 2020 04:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Don Agro set to invest S$1.9m to expand storage capacity

RUSSIAN agri and dairy firm Don Agro International on Thursday said the group is set to invest some S$1.9 million to...

Jun 4, 2020 03:53 PM
Garage

Temasek leads Tropic Biosciences' US$28.5m Series B round

BIOTECH startup Tropic Biosciences, which develops high-performance varieties of tropical crops, on Thursday said it...

Jun 4, 2020 03:52 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares edge up on recovery, stimulus hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for the fifth straight session on Thursday on hopes of a global economic recovery...

Jun 4, 2020 03:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong confident dollar peg will endure US-China tension

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong wants to send a clear message to its residents and the world: its currency peg isn't in doubt...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.