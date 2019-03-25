You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Rock pioneer Scott Walker dies aged 76

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 11:48 PM

[LONDON] Influential singer-songwriter Scott Walker has died aged 76, his record label said on Monday, after a career that took him from 1960s pop icon to 21st-century avant-garde musician.

US-born Walker, who acquired British citizenship, was the lead singer of the 1960s band The Walker Brothers.

The baritone vocalist began his solo career in 1967 and was credited as an influence on top British acts over several decades including David Bowie and Pulp.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker," his label 4AD said on Twitter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner, Beverly," it said.

The label called Walker "a unique and challenging titan at the forefront of British music" and "one of the most revered innovators at the sharp end of creative music".

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke called Walker "a kind gentle outsider" and "a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how I could use my voice and words".

The Walker Brothers scored number one hits in Britain with "Make It Easy On Yourself" in 1965 and "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore" in 1966, making him a teen heartthrob in a country gripped by Beatlemania.

Other hits included "(Baby) You Don't Have to Tell Me" and "Another Tear Falls" (1966).

But at the height of his fame in the late 1960s "he retreated from the limelight", according to the biography on 4AD's website, and embarked on an experimental solo career.

His new cinematic sound was marked by epic orchestration coupled with dark lyrics, often revolving around characters on society's fringes.

The multi-instrumentalist scored solo hits with "Jackie" (1967), "Joanna" (1968) and "Lights of Cincinnati" (1969).

Walker found inspiration from legendary Belgian singer and songwriter Jacques Brel and from his move to Britain, embracing the culture change from California.

"I was in love with European film and movies and I wanted to get to Europe, I was happy running around in the fog in those days," he told Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker during a rare interview.

Walker said he spent a lot of time in his new home "sat in pubs watching guys play darts", helping develop a lyrical philosophy of what he described as "the ordinary being extraordinary".

As his solo career developed, the music became ever more avant-garde, exemplified by 1984's "Climate of the Hunter", which charted poorly but received critical acclaim.

It was to be his last album until 1995, when he surprised the pop world by releasing 12th solo long-player "Tilt", the first of a trilogy that included "The Drift" (2006) and "Bish Bosch" (2012).

His last album, "Soused" was released in 2014, charting at number 30 in the UK.

Walker also collaborated with Pulp, producing the 2001 album "We Love Life".

British singer-songwriter Marc Almond said Walker was an "absolute musical genius, existential and intellectual and a star right from the days of the Walker Brothers".

"So many songs will go round in my head forever. And that voice. We lost Bowie, now we've lost him. There is surely a crack in the universe," Almond said on Instagram.

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner cited Walker as a major influence in side project "Last Shadow Puppets" - sparking a renewed interest and introducing him to a new generation of pop fans.

In 2017, Walker's music was celebrated with a concert at the London's Royal Albert Hall.

Last year, he wrote and produced the score for the film "Vox Lux", starring Natalie Portman and Jude Law.

AFP

Life & Culture

Qatar's US$434m desert rose museum finally blooms

Under the Influence of a ‘Super Bloom’

Making lives better together

Playing a role in helping both the young and old

Measles outbreak infects three workers at Hong Kong's airport

Julien Royer to open restaurant in Hong Kong

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
3 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_sgx_250319_25.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Markets in Asia post sharp declines on growing global growth concerns; STI down 0.9%

doc74md1113ts33p2a3fsl_doc72uzjguf09ugaxpdlq3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_pennyscandal_250319_1.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

Mar 25, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs keen on capital investment despite expectations of lower turnover, profits: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening