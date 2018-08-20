S$50,000 boost for Business Times' Budding Artists Fund

The Stylo Mylo dance crew with (from left to right): Mark Lee of Kenn Foundation, Alvin Tay, chairman of The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and Mr Kam.

PHILANTHROPIC organisation Kenn Foundation has donated S$50,000 to The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, a fund which originated from a conviction that no child with a strong interest and potential in the arts should be denied the opportunity to develop his or her talents due to a lack of financial resources.

According to its website, Kenn Foundation is founded by social entrepreneur Kenneth Kam who launched the organisation to offer grants to organisations involved in education of the poor, elimination of poverty, development of the arts and social science, and medical education and research, among other purposes.