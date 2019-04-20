You are here

Home > Life & Culture > Sass and the City
SASS AND THE CITY

The lazy hysteria of social media

Black holes and bubble tea are strange bedfellows, but for a lesson on narcissism and online trolling
Sat, Apr 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20190420_JLSASS20_3758814.jpg
For the social-media herd, there is cheap vanity to peddle, cheap jokes and insults to tell, and cheap lines to draw across ideologies.

WHAT has the historic photo of the black hole got to do with that insatiable appetite for bubble tea? Very little, except a lesson on the bald and banal nature of the Internet.

The Internet was abuzz this month over the first proper image of a black hole, that mysterious circular float

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
4 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement

Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

BT_20190420_INDO20ZFE4_3759135.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's 'smooth' polls a democratic beacon in sea of strongmen: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening