SASS AND THE CITY

To be like Fran Lebowitz

2021 looks a little more hopeful after watching the humourist bristle at the world on Netflix
Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

SASS23_4.jpg
To love something honestly for so long can be infuriating, and to be able to find a deep-belly laugh at it all, is to persist. And with that, the hope is in resilience. In 2021, may we find all that sardonic wit we need to carry on.
BT ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG

"Everything in New York is an operatic thing ... so you realise that it's just so hard to live in New York, that when people say, 'Why do you live in New York?' you really can't answer them. Except you know that you have contempt for people who don't have the guts to do it. (They'll say): '...

