Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid Covid-19 fears

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia could drastically limit numbers at the annual haj pilgrimage to prevent a further outbreak of coronavirus after cases in the country topped 100,000, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Some 2.5 million pilgrims visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca...
