 'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead of cancer at 44, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead of cancer at 44

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 7:02 AM

nz_dustin_020242.jpg
US actor Dustin Diamond, best known for playing the nerdy Screech on the hit TV series Saved by the Bell, died on Monday, his agent said, just weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. He was 44.
PHOTO: AFP

[New York] US actor Dustin Diamond, best known for playing the nerdy Screech on the hit TV series Saved by the Bell, died on Monday, his agent said, just weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. He was 44.

"He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system, the agent, Roger Paul, told AFP.

"Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

Diamond, a California native, launched his career with Good Morning, Miss Bliss, a series about junior high students that only lasted one season, but which spawned Saved by the Bell.

Diamond's Screech character, along with several others, were transported to the fictional Bayside High School in California for Bell, which aired for four seasons starting in 1989.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The light-hearted show tackling the highs and lows of adolescence was popular both in the United States and abroad.

Diamond's offbeat Samuel "Screech" Powers was the perfect foil for Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris.

Even though he was a major reason for the show's success, Diamond's career did not take off afterwards.

'YOU WILL BE MISSED'

Other than some Saved by the Bell spinoffs and made-for-television movies, he worked infrequently in small roles.

In 2009, his tell-all book Behind the Bell contained some juicy behind-the-scenes tales of the set - but Diamond later admitted it was full of fabricated anecdotes.

In 2015, he was sentenced to four months in prison for carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct in connection with a stabbing at a bar.

He was released from jail a month early in 2016 for good behaviour.

In recent years, Diamond has worked as a stand-up comedian and appeared on several reality TV shows.

"We are aware that Dustin is not considered reputable by most. He's had a history of mishaps, of unfortunate events," his agent said on Monday.

"We want the public to understand that he was not intentionally malevolent. (...) His actions, though rebukable, stemmed from loss and the lack of knowledge on how to process that pain properly."

Last year, when the rest of the Saved by the Bell cast reunited for yet another reboot, Diamond did not appear.

His former co-stars paid tribute to him on Monday.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius," Gosselaar wrote on Twitter.

"Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade."

Mario Lopez, who played AC Slater on Bell, added: "Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

'Black Panther' TV series in development for Disney+

The Little Things leads US box office despite HBO Max debut

Bringing bags of CNY cheer to the elderly

Inspired by Monet

'Loved ones, not numbers': Inside a British funeral business as Covid deaths surge

'Possessor' wins grand prize at Gerardmer film festival

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 07:45 AM
Technology

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining US market share

[BENGALURU] Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market...

Feb 2, 2021 07:23 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon creates unit to commercialise carbon-reduction technology

[BENGALURU] Exxon Mobil Corp has created a division to commercialise its technology that helps reduce carbon...

Feb 2, 2021 07:18 AM
Government & Economy

Biden demands Myanmar military cede power, orders sanctions review

[WASHINGTON] US President Joe Biden called on Monday on Myanmar's military to relinquish power immediately and...

Feb 2, 2021 07:16 AM
Stocks

Robinhood raises US$3.4b to meet needs amid GameStop saga

[NEW YORK] Online trading platform Robinhood, which has seen demand surge amid a social media campaign targeting...

Feb 2, 2021 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

WHO slams critics of Covid-19 origins probe

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization on Monday blasted critics of its investigation into the origins of the Covid-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tribal Worldwide launches programme for design SMEs as part of SkillsFuture initiative

New digital solutions available under 'Start Digital' initiative

The Closet Lover: from hobby to four retail stores in Singapore

Bringing bags of CNY cheer to the elderly

Biden eyes climate market legacy with Brussels, Beijing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for