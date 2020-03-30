You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Scrap season if it can't be finished by end of June, says Kane

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 6:38 AM

WH-captain Harry Kane-300320.jpg
England captain Harry Kane said on Sunday the Premier League season should be cancelled if it cannot be completed by the end of June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] England captain Harry Kane said on Sunday the Premier League season should be cancelled if it cannot be completed by the end of June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English top-flight is currently suspended until at least April 30 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with a likely further delay to be announced soon.

There is no clear idea about when or if football will be able to resume, but Euro 2020 has been cancelled, which opens a window to bring domestic seasons to a conclusion in the summer.

But Tottenham striker Kane does not want Premier League chiefs to let the current campaign go past June or even the start of what would be the 2020-21 season in August, as has been suggested in some quarters.

"I know the Premier League will do everything they can to finish the season, and that they are looking at every option possible," Kane said in an Instagram Live conversation with former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp.

SEE ALSO

Liverpool should not be denied EPL trophy

"I think, for me, we do need to try to finish the season. But there needs to be a point where enough is enough.

"Playing into July or August and pushing next season back I don't see too much benefit in that. But obviously I don't know too much about behind the scenes and financially.

"Probably the limit for me is the end of June. If the season's not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season."

Premier League matches could potentially be staged behind closed doors in a bid to complete this campaign once the current lockdown in Britain is over.

Kane does not think dragging out the season will help anyone though, especially if it delays the next term.

"The further this season is pushed on, it would have such a big knock-on effect for next season, with the Euros in 2021, and even World Cup 2022. But that's just my opinion," he said.

"Football is secondary at the moment. I know there still have to be plans in place, and I'm sure everyone is trying to do that.

"All that is out of my hands though, there's nothing I can do personally, so from my point of view we've just got to wait and see what happens. Hopefully this clears up as soon as possible, and we can try to get back to normal."

AFP

Life & Culture

NTUC suggests running upcoming public golf course jointly with SICC

The many benefits of inclusive hiring

French chefs cook up antidote for virus confinement

New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe

Making the virtual as good as real

The world will be as one

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand central bank gives more liquidity to companies

[WELLINGTON] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday that it was deploying more tools to provide...

Mar 30, 2020 06:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Egypt's banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits

[CAIRO] Egyptian banks have been instructed to apply temporary limits on daily withdrawals and deposits in a move...

Mar 30, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

An online lifeline in Portugal for old ventilators amid coronavirus crisis

[LISBON] As hospitals struggle to cope with a shortage of life-saving ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, a...

Mar 30, 2020 06:41 AM
Transport

US could take equity shares in coronavirus-hit airlines: officials

[WASHINGTON] The US government could take equity shares in airlines and other troubled but vital American...

Mar 30, 2020 06:36 AM
Government & Economy

UK warned to expect months of virus measures

[LONDON] Life in locked-down Britain may not return to normal for six months or longer as it battles the coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.