 Seoul launches Covid tests for pets, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Seoul launches Covid tests for pets

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210209_CATS_4440789.jpg
Around the world several animals - including dogs and cats - have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has killed more than two million people worldwide.
PHOTO: AFP

Seoul

PET cats and dogs with a fever, cough or breathing difficulties will be offered coronavirus tests if they have been exposed to carriers, the Seoul metropolitan government said on Monday.

The programme in the sprawling South Korean capital comes weeks after the country...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

UOB and clients raise funds with bamboo art

Denzel Washington's The Little Things stays at box office summit

Serena channels late Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit

11 steps to impress your boss and thrive in your job

Manchester City thrash Liverpool 4-1 to close in on Premier League title

Companies make use of technology to reach out to seniors

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Engineer who received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine among two community cases

[SINGAPORE] A 30-year-old Indian national who received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Jan...

Feb 9, 2021 12:10 AM
Transport

Rolls-Royce to briefly shut UK engine factories

[LONDON] British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce said Monday that it will temporarily shut its jet engine...

Feb 8, 2021 11:59 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, extending rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, extending last week's rally on optimism about additional US...

Feb 8, 2021 11:52 PM
Transport

Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

[BEIJING] Chinese government officials have met representatives from US electric carmaker Tesla over reports from...

Feb 8, 2021 11:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP enters UK offshore wind sector

[LONDON] British energy major BP on Monday entered the UK offshore wind sector alongside German peer EnBW, after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Engineer who received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine among two community cases

Rolls-Royce to briefly shut UK engine factories

US: Stocks open higher, extending rally

Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

BP enters UK offshore wind sector

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for