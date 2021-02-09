 Serena channels late Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Serena channels late Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210209_SERENA_4440843.jpg
Williams credited Nike for coming up with the idea to channel FloJo.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Melbourne

SERENA Williams debuted a striking single-legged leotard in her first match in the Australian Open on Monday, paying homage to the Olympic track champion Florence Griffith Joyner, known for her long, colourful fingernails and flamboyant outfits.

Wearing the black, red and pink catsuit to dispatch Germany's Laura Siegemund, Williams credited Nike for coming up with the idea to channel FloJo, as the athlete was popularly known, and spoke of her admiration for the late athlete.

"I was inspired by FloJo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up. Well, watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing," she told reporters.

Joyner's Olympic records for the 100 and 200 metres set in Seoul in 1988 still stand, although her early death at 39 from a seizure raised suspicions of possible steroid use that tarnished her legacy.

Williams said: "This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court."

The idea to tap FloJo for inspiration came from the Nike team, she said.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is so brilliant'; ... Obviously, we made changes and tweaks to it. It became this."

Williams is not the first celebrity to pay fashion homage to Joyner. During a tribute to Black athletics stars at Halloween in 2018, singer Beyoncé wore a single-legged maroon leotard. Her husband Jay-Z wore a tracksuit and gave a black power salute in a nod to Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who made the gesture at the 1968 Mexico Olympic to protest racial injustice after finishing first and third in the 200 metres. REUTERS

UOB and clients raise funds with bamboo art

Denzel Washington's The Little Things stays at box office summit

Seoul launches Covid tests for pets

11 steps to impress your boss and thrive in your job

Manchester City thrash Liverpool 4-1 to close in on Premier League title

Companies make use of technology to reach out to seniors

