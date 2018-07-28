She married into a European dynasty. Now she's accused of art-world fraud

Art dealers, collectors and advisers say Angela Gulbenkian (above) often told clients that she bought art for the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and attended its board meetings, but the foundation says she has no connection to it.

IT is, to many, a byword for culture and opulence: Gulbenkian. Six decades after his death, Calouste Gulbenkian, a lion of the early oil age, lives on through the US$3.6 billion private foundation and sumptuous fine-arts museum that bear his name.

So it's fitting that Angela Gulbenkian, married to his great-grandnephew, enmeshed herself in Europe's big-money world of art. One moment, she was posing for photos with the artist Ai Weiwei; the next, she was brokering million-dollar art deals.

Only now, some have begun to wonder: Is Angela Gulbenkian everything she seemed?

One art adviser has accused her of fraud. In a civil suit, he says his firm paid her almost US$1.4 million for a Yayoi Kusama sculpture that never materialised. The suit included a motion to freeze Mrs Gulbenkian's assets that the judge granted.

Documents in the suit, as well as interviews with people familiar with Mrs Gulbenkian, indicate that many came to believe that she was affiliated with the two prominent Portuguese institutions with the Calouste Gulbenkian name - except that isn't the case.

And then this: Gulbenkian, in a recent affidavit, said she has a minimal amount of money in the bank.

The story spans from London to Munich to Hong Kong to Lisbon, home to the Gulbenkian foundation and museum.

While the tale is still unfolding, it has already exposed a sobering truth about the US$64 billion global art market: many people have no idea who they're working with, or at least the person's connections.

Buyers and sellers are often linked via chains of go-betweens that stretch across the world. Many intermediaries can get their hands on information about art - but not necessarily the works themselves - and offer it to hundreds of people. So-called runners represent neither buyers nor sellers; they simply try to pull together whatever deals they can, in hopes of collecting fees. In the age of Instagram, anyone can embellish an online persona.

Christopher Marinello, chief executive officer of Art Recovery International, whose client filed the civil suit, said: "People are buying expensive art and are not doing due diligence on people they are buying the art from."

Angela Gulbenkian, 36, didn't respond to questions submitted through her lawyer.

Lisbon's Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is a benefactor of education, science and the arts, while the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum is home to much of the tycoon's renowned art collection. In the art world, Angela Gulbenkian appeared to encourage the notion that her name brought connections.

At one point, an assistant of hers used an @gulbenkian.foundation email address, said Mr Marinello.

On Instagram, where she has about 2,000 followers, she identifies herself as a collector with the Gulbenkian Art Collection. Her handle is @Pantaraxia, the name of an autobiography by Calouste Gulbenkian's son, Nubar. Until this week, the profile photo depicted a woman in sunglasses and a straw hat, holding a small, white dog.

Astrid-Caroline Cole, a private art dealer in London, who says she has sold several works to Mrs Gulbenkian, said: "Angela Gulbenkian is a very respected art collector. She has a museum and foundation in Portugal. Google the Gulbenkian museums!"

But the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, which oversees the museum, says there's no connection.

Its spokesman Elisabete Caramelo said: "Angela Gulbenkian does not have any relation whatsoever with the foundation and, as far as we know, is married to a Gulbenkian family member who is not a direct descendant of our founder."

Told of the foundation's response, Ms Cole said: "I had a very positive working experience with her and cannot comment on anything different. I admit that the market is very opaque and I only have a fraction of total truth or information."

The former Angela Maria Ischwang grew up in Munich, where her mother runs an optometry business. She moved to London in the early 2000s and later married Duarte Gulbenkian, a soccer agent.

He didn't respond to phone messages.

After working in marketing and public relations, Mrs Gulbenkian set up FAPS-Net, a private company registered in London, with art adviser Florentine Rosemeyer in 2016, according to a regulatory filing.

The women were equal partners until earlier this year, when Ms Rosemeyer left; she now operates Rosemeyer Art Advisors, registered in the suburbs of Munich.

She said in a statement that she put Mrs Gulbenkian in touch with contacts about the Kusama sale, had no other involvement with the deal and is "shocked" about the allegations.

Ms Rosemeyer's website promoted Mrs Gulbenkian's marketing expertise, according to a screen shot provided by Ms Marinello. "Due to her unique network and the prominence of the Calouste Gulbenkian foundation in Lisbon, London and Paris, she today brokers high-end art works," said the website as recently as May. The description has since been removed.

The Gulbenkian foundation was actually established to be independent from the family, though its by-laws state that the board would preferably have one direct descendant of Calouste Gulbenkian. He was a major investor in oil interests with Royal Dutch Shell, and held a 5 per cent stake in the Iraq Petroleum Co.

"Mr Five Per cent," as he was known, eventually built up one of the world's greatest private art collections. Today, his great-grandson, Martin Essayan, sits on the foundation's board.

Angela Gulbenkian often told clients that she bought art for the foundation and attended its board meetings, according to interviews with dealers, collectors and advisers. In a 2017 interview, she envisioned one of Kusama's signature pumpkin sculptures in the foundation's gardens. "It would be breathtaking," she said.

Now, an 80 kg, yellow polka-dotted Kusama pumpkin sculpture sits at the centre of the London case.

Mathieu Ticolat, an art adviser based in Hong Kong, said his firm paid Mrs Gulbenkian $1.375 million for it, going by the papers filed in the High Court in London.

Mrs Gulbenkian had claimed to represent the anonymous seller. Two money transfers, in April and May of 2017, were made to her account at HSBC in London, said the court papers.

Mr Ticolat's firm said the pumpkin never arrived. "I got fooled by the name," he said by phone from Hong Kong.

The work was sold to someone else in late 2017, but Mrs Gulbenkian continued to indicate that she was trying to get the work to Mr Ticolat, said the lawsuit.

In the London High Court this month, she produced an e-mail that she said was from the owner, Martin Winterkorn; a separate WhatsApp message viewed by Bloomberg suggests she was referring to the one-time head of Volkswagen, but his lawyer said in an e-mail that was never the case; the former CEO doesn't even know Mrs Gulbenkian. BLOOMBERG