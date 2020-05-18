Singapore F1 can't be held behind closed doors, say organisers

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] Singapore F1 organisers Monday said it was "not feasible" to hold the race behind closed doors, threatening further problems for the coronavirus-ravaged season.
After 10 races were cancelled or postponed, Formula One bosses are aiming to begin the season with two races in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes