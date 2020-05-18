You are here

Singapore F1 can't be held behind closed doors, say organisers

Mon, May 18, 2020

Singapore F1 organisers Monday said it was "not feasible" to hold the race behind closed doors, threatening further problems for the coronavirus-ravaged season.
[SINGAPORE] Singapore F1 organisers Monday said it was "not feasible" to hold the race behind closed doors, threatening further problems for the coronavirus-ravaged season.

After 10 races were cancelled or postponed, Formula One bosses are aiming to begin the season with two races in...

