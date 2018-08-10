You are here
MAKING SINGAPORE HOME
'Singapore is a very easy place to live in'
Dell EMC COO Dmitri Chen is in awe of Singapore's efficiency and enjoys the safe environment
Singapore
DMITRI Chen admits he is constantly amazed by Singapore's efficiency and modern infrastructure. For the American citizen who is also a Singapore Permanent Resident, the city-state's outstanding advantage is how easily and quickly anyone can get around, with or without a personal
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg