You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Singapore Sling refreshed: Shaking up an old cocktail for a new generation

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 1:04 PM

lwx_singaporesling_150319_58.jpg
The Singapore Sling is being shaken up in the city where it first caused a stir as mixologists pour new life into a drink in danger of being dismissed as something solely for the tourist trail.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Sling is being shaken up in the city where it first caused a stir as mixologists pour new life into a drink in danger of being dismissed as something solely for the tourist trail.

The distinctive pink, gin-based drink has long been a favourite with visitors to the colonial-era Raffles Hotel, where it is served in the historic Long Bar.

A stalwart of cocktail menus and sometimes dubbed Singapore's national drink, it has nonetheless struggled to capture the attention of a younger generation spoilt for choice with a buzzing bar scene offering everything from trendy craft beer to artisan vodka.

"We've taken away the sweetness and we've balanced the drink much better," Christian Westbeld, the Raffles Hotel's general manager, told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is still made from the same recipe, including gin, cherry liqueur, pineapple juice and bitters, but uses superior ingredients which the creators say make it better suited to the modern palate.

The Long Bar recently reopened to the public after renovations - part of a broader overhaul of the entire hotel - and it was decided the Singapore Sling also needed a revamp.

The cocktail was first created in 1915 at the bar, which was a hangout for British colonialists and rubber planters visiting from neighbouring Malaya.

At the time it was socially unacceptable for women to drink in public but the Singapore Sling - so colourful for the era that many believed it was fruit juice - gave them a chance to have a sneaky tipple and quickly became a hit.

Creators hope the updated version will extend its appeal beyond visitors to Singapore's local and expat workforce.

But in a recent trip, the bar was still packed primarily with tourists, many of whom were happy to sample the new version of the classic cocktail.

British tourist Bridget Stevenson said: "Lovely texture and lovely drink, and I love the experience of being in here."

 

AFP

Life & Culture

Van Gogh’s perennial appeal

Cheques don't lie, says superstar gamer 'Ninja'

Google employee breaks Guinness World Record calculating 31.4 trillion digits of Pi

Caring together as a company

I helped get rich kids into elite colleges but obsessive parents drove me away

Charlie Whiting: Driving force of F1

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
4 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
5 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director

Must Read

lwx_keppel_150319_32.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley up 3% after S$1.03b offer for Chevron House

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

BP_SGmsia_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening