Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The country will have to submit a report every six years to Unesco, showing the efforts made to safeguard and transmit hawker culture to future generations.
HAWKER culture in Singapore has been officially added to the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In virtual proceedings that took place on Dec 16, a 24-member committee unanimously accepted Singapore's application.

The...

