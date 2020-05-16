Singapore's Jigger & Pony is Asia's best bar for 2020

The best bar in Asia is Singapore's Jigger & Pony, with Hong Kong's The Old Man in the number two position, according to Asia's 50 Best Bars.

Jigger & Pony, which was ninth on the 2019 list, is named after the double-coned device used by bartenders to accurately pour out spirits.

The home-grown bar at the Amara Hotel promises "fresh interpretations of classic cocktails". Its selections include the Bubblegum Fizz, which contains Ketel One Vodka, strawberry wine, Empirical Spirits Fallen Pony, lemon and egg white; as well as the Madame President, with ingredients Monkey 47 Gin, kaffir dry vermouth, orchid and bittermelon liqueur, and a Campari lollipop.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's The Old Man honours Hemingway, it says, "by taking inspiration from his novels, history, and folklore, and by using novel ingredients and culinary accoutrements – thereby paying tribute to the spirits and cocktails he loved". Offerings include the In Our Time - 1924 with clarified banana ghee - celery, salted tequila and special banana skin tincture.

The announcement was made online on Thursday. The ranking is based on the votes of members of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy.

Hong Kong's Coa took the number three ranking, while Taipei's Indulge Experimental Bistro came in fourth.

Other notable honorees included The Bamboo Bar in Bangkok in seventh, The SG Club of Tokyo in ninth place, Kuala Lumpur's Bar Trigona in 14th and The Curator in Manila at 42.

Singapore was represented by 11 bars in total, including two newcomers - The Old Man Singapore at 22, also named Best New Opening; and MO Bar at 46.

Last year's list featured The Old Man in the top spot and Indulge Experimental Bistro as number three. Singapore's Manhattan, which was ranked second, fell to eighth place this year.

Asia's 50 Best Bars and The World's 50 Best Bars are owned and organised by William Reed Business Media, the group behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Here's the top 20, with the bar location in parentheses:

Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

The Old Man (Hong Kong)

Coa (Hong Kong)

Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei)

Atlas (Singapore)

Native (Singapore)

The Bamboo Bar at Mandarin Oriental (Bangkok)

Manhattan (Singapore)

The SG Club (Tokyo)

Aha Saloon (Taipei)

Vesper (Bangkok)

Sober Company (Shanghai)

Bar Mood (Taipei)

Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur)

Ben Benfiddich (Tokyo)

Quinary (Hong Kong)

Tippling Club (Singapore)

The Wise King (Hong Kong)

Speak Low (Shanghai)

High Five (Tokyo)

