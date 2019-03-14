You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Singtel ramps up e-sports support and community initiatives ahead of SEA Games

It will provide funding for training, competitions and stipends, as well as scholarships
Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM
jayp@sph.com.sg

BT_20190314_SINGTELE1W3_3723348.jpg
Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel's International Group, and Ryan Cheong, MD of Strategy and Transformation, at Great Eastern. Insurer Great Eastern inked a deal with Singtel on Wednesday to support the leagues for the year.
PHOTO: SINGTEL

Singapore

WITH e-sports officially a medal event at this year's Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in the Philippines, Singtel announced on Wednesday that it will sponsor Singapore's team of cyber athletes who will be competing at the biennial event.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Influence: Siti Noor Mastura, Singaporean of the Year 2018

Contrarian chefs' backstories

BT's Angela Tan wins Excellence in Journalism award

Vietnam's elephant race draws cheers and critics' jeers

Your surrounds may be safer but your immune system has never been weaker

Top cardinal gets six years jail for 'appalling' choirboy abuse

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Latest rejection of May's Brexit deal opens up several scenarios

Mar 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

Pound's yo-yo causing headaches; DBS strategist urges defensive stance

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening