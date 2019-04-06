Sizzling Gnabry has Dortmund on his radar

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Berlin
THERE are not many players who can make one of the world's best defenders look average, but two weeks ago, Bayern Munich and Germany prodigy Serge Gnabry did just that.
A dip of the shoulder and a quick shift of weight was all it took for Gnabry to dance past the Netherlands
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg