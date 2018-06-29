Sleuths of Shenton Way, in BT Weekend

WHITE-COLLAR wrongdoing is on the rise around the world, and Singapore is no different. Forensic accountants and legal eagles here give the lowdown on how they track and trace, follow the money and even infiltrate to uncover shady business. Read their stories in Brunch this Saturday, in The Business Times Weekend.

Daniel Houston is in the business of spreading the word about saving for retirement - and changing lives. The chairman and CEO of Principal Financial talks to us in The Raffles Conversation.

The recent struggles of Hyflux have raised a timely question: do retail investors understand the structures and risks involved in buying non-vanilla products such as corporate perpetuals? CFA Singapore Insights sets out the factors to consider.

It's been several weeks since the suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, two seemingly irrepressible leading lights who were haunted by their own demons. With so much pressure to have it all, there are two things that we should really think about: taking care of each other, and of ourselves. Especially in the workplace where signs of distress are often veiled by a "professional front". Cubicle Files tells when you shouldn't mind your own business.

At the halfway mark of the World Cup, we take a look at the heroes and flops of the tournament so far, from Croatia to, yes, Germany. In The Finish Line. And in The Steering Column, some rolling good times with a peek at the Fullerton Concours d'Elegance, a celebration of 90 years of classic car heritage.

Finally, in our Health page this week, why you should pay attention to chest pain, as there are several heart-related conditions linked to chest pain that don't arise from coronary heart disease.

