You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Solskjaer hails Fernandes as Man United star downs Liverpool

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 6:50 AM

rk_OleGunnarSolskjaer_250121.jpg
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saluted Bruno Fernandes' perfectionist personality after the Manchester United midfielder's brilliant free-kick clinched a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MANCHESTER, United Kingdom] Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saluted Bruno Fernandes' perfectionist personality after the Manchester United midfielder's brilliant free-kick clinched a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Solskjaer's side added to Liverpool's woes as Fernandes capped a thrilling tie with his late strike at Old Trafford.

Premier League leaders United recovered from Mohamed Salah's early opener to score through Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Salah equalised before Portugal playmaker Fernandes came off the bench and underlined his class with a superb winner in the 78th minute.

"Great goal. When you leave him out like I did today, he stayed about 45 minutes after training yesterday shooting free-kicks so I was pretty confident he could score one if he got the chance," Solskjaer said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"He's never happy with me when I tell him to go inside after training when he's playing the next day so he got some practice yesterday."

United, who sit six points clear of Liverpool in the league, are on a superb run after shaking off their poor start to the season.

Coming from behind to beat a team of Liverpool's quality was further proof of their renaissance.

"Brilliant. You know when you go a goal down, the reaction of everyone was really good," Solskjaer said.

"We played some really good stuff, good goals, we have to defend well against them and we managed to react well.

"Of course towards the end there were some moments but we kept them away.

"We felt if we could switch the ball early we could attack them because Liverpool defend on the front foot, so we had to be quick on the ball. We did that well."

Since his United debut in February 2020, Fernandes's 28 goals are more than any other Premier League player.

"I'm happy because we won, nothing more. Most important was going to the next round. It doesn't matter who scores. Of course if I score, I'm happy, that's for sure," Fernandes said.

"I work a lot on these kind of goals, free-kicks. I tried, this one was good.

"Before the free-kick, Edinson Cavani told me, 'Try the hard one on the side of the keeper'. I tried it and it went well."

Asked how excited he is by United's recent progression, Fernandes said: "A lot. As I said when I had just arrived this is everything, a dream come true.

"To play for this big club, to play in the Premier League, it's a dream come true."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Charity offers money back guarantee for youth intervention programme

Larry King, TV host who interviewed presidents, dies at 87

Australian Open tweaks lead-in events for players in virus lockdown

Japan dismisses Olympics cancellation report as teams back Games

Even with fewer courses to play on, golf is very much alive

And now we have the 'hawkerpreneur'. Really?!

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant: CDC

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently...

Jan 25, 2021 07:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

[BENGALURU] Deutsche Bank AG said on Sunday it began a probe in relation to engagement with some clients after the...

Jan 25, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Australia regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use

[SYDNEY] Australia's therapeutic goods regulator has conditionally approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for...

Jan 25, 2021 06:57 AM
Consumer

Online fashion retailer Boohoo to buy Debenhams brand: FT

[BENGALURU] Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group is set to acquire collapsed British department store group...

Jan 25, 2021 06:53 AM
Transport

SpaceX rocket deploys record-setting cargo

[MIAMI] SpaceX on Sunday launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying a record number of satellites on board, the private...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Staff get perk immunity at some firms

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for