You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Sotheby's and Christie's look to luxury as a coronavirus antidote

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201201_PQAUCTION1_8_4348434.jpg
The world's two biggest auction houses are selling more watches, jewellery and handbags.
PHOTO: CHRISTIE'S

London

TWENTY years ago, Sotheby's and Christie's made money by auctioning art. And that was about it. Now, in a process fast-forwarded by the coronavirus pandemic, technology is transforming these venerable names into very different-looking businesses. Luxury is making that difference.

Sotheby's, under the tech-savvy ownership of French-Israeli telecom magnate Patrick Drahi, who last year borrowed US$1.1 billion to finance the acquisition, said in December that it would restructure itself into two "equally important" global divisions: one for fine arts and another for luxury, art and objects. Items such as watches and jewellery were identified as "key growth areas." Sotheby's has had to catch up on its rival Christie's, which has been playing at the luxury game since the early 2010s. Owned by French billionaire art collector François Pinault, who also founded luxury goods group Kering, Christie's introduced online-only sales of designer handbags in 2012, and these particularly appealed to Asian buyers.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down live auctions, Sotheby's swung into digital overdrive. So far this year, the company has held some 320 online sales of art and luxury items, more than three times the number held during the equivalent period in 2019. These have raised US$425 million, compared with US$60 million for the same period last year.

Compelling reason

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In 2019, worldwide auction sales of art and antiques raised US$17.9 billion, down 7 per cent from 2018. The global market for second-hand luxury goods such as jewellery and watches was valued at about 21 billion euros (S$37 billion) growing at 8 per cent a year.

But there is another, more compelling reason that luxury has such a hold over auction house executives' thinking.

"Art and luxury can coexist and complement each other very nicely," said Josh Pullan, managing director of Sotheby's global luxury division. "Luxury is a great entry point," he added. Buyers were "opening their minds to a broader range of collecting categories," but the 276-year-old auction house was not about to become a luxury superstore. "Fine art is what Sotheby's is best known for, and that's not going to change," he said. NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 12:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec reaches consensus to extend oil cuts by three months, Algeria says

[DUBAI] Opec members have reached a consensus on the need to extend existing oil production cuts for three months...

Dec 1, 2020 12:13 AM
Real Estate

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

[SINGAPORE] A range of housing types will be built in upcoming estates in prime locations such as the Greater...

Dec 1, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his choice...

Nov 30, 2020 11:56 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales unexpectedly fall for a second month

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes unexpectedly declined for a second...

Nov 30, 2020 11:33 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

Prudential, SkillsFuture Singapore team up to accelerate skills development for SMEs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for