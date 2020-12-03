You are here

Home > Life & Culture

South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service to age 30

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SOUTH Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a Bill to allow globally recognised K-pop artists such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service to age 30.

All able-bodied South Korean men aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for about two years as part of the country's efforts to guard against North Korea.

The amendment to the Military Service Act was designed to provide exceptions for K-pop megastars who improve the country's cultural status and boost the economy.

South Korea allows eligible students to defer their duties up to age 28 and has granted exemptions for high-profile classical musicians and athletes who won Olympic medals or a gold at the Asian Games, including Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

No K-pop stars had received exemptions but the new law will ensure entertainers recommended by the culture minister can defer their service to age 30.

The oldest member of BTS, 27-year-old Jin, is nearing enlistment at a time when the seven-member boy band is rewriting K-pop history.

Since launching in 2013, BTS has driven the global K-pop craze with catchy, upbeat music alongside lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.

It recently notched a first ever No1 hit single on the US Billboard charts with the song Dynamite, and bagged an unprecedented Grammy nomination as a K-pop band.

"Pop artists tend to make their highest achievements in their 20s but many of them had to pursue a graduate degree to delay their service," said Jeon Yong-gi, who co-authored the Bill.

BTS's management, Big Hit Entertainment, did not respond to a request for comment on the legislative change, but Jin and other band members have previously said they would fulfil their duties as required.

Military service is a contentious issue in South Korea. A poll released last month by local news outlet E-Today showed some 53 per cent of respondents supported special treatment for BTS, while 47 per cent opposed it. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Season of Giving kicks off with SG Cares Giving Week 2020

As another fair goes virtual, Art Basel finds its footing

F1: Schumacher's son gets first drive with Haas next season

Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Olympics: Nikkei

Lab developing device to help Earth dodge asteroids

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 05:50 AM
EU-Singapore FTA
Hub Projects

The EUSFTA at a glance

The European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA) builds upon and strengthens the close trade and...

Dec 3, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Government to be prudent, focus on emerging stronger from Covid-19: Indranee

[SINGAPORE] As Singapore heads into the new year with a record Budget deficit, the government will have to be...

Dec 3, 2020 12:01 AM
Consumer

Moderna CEO expects emergency use nod for Covid-19 vaccine after FDA's Dec 17 meet

[MASSACHUSETTS] Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use within 24 to 72 hours after the US...

Dec 2, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

Arcadia owner Christina Green brings forward pension fund payment

[LONDON] Christina Green, the ultimate owner of the Arcadia fashion group that has collapsed into administration,...

Dec 2, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Travel giant TUI gets third German bailout in US$2.2b deal

[BERLIN] TUI, the world's biggest tour operator, will receive US$2.2 billion in bailout funds after securing a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for