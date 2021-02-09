 South Korean boy with 43% gains is new retail trading icon, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Life & Culture

South Korean boy with 43% gains is new retail trading icon

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 4:30 PM

[SEOUL] Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next Warren Buffett after earning stellar returns of 43 per cent from a hobby picked up just last year: buying stocks.

Kwon pestered his mother to open a retail trading account last April with savings of 25 million won (S$29,800) as seed money, just as the benchmark Kospi index began recovering from its biggest dip in a decade.

"I really talked my parents into it, because I believed an expert who was saying (on TV) that this is a once-in-a-decade opportunity," said Kwon, who rode the steepest jump by year-end among MSCI's country indices.

"My role model is Warren Buffett," he added, in a reference to the US billionaire investor.

"Rather than short-term focused day trading, I want to keep my investment for 10 to 20 years with a long-term perspective, hopefully to maximise my returns."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

South Korea's rookie investors like Kwon, who pursues "value investing" in blue chip shares with funds garnered from gifts, trading mini-car toys and running vending machines, have led the blistering rise of retail trade amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More retail investors are teenagers or even younger, making up more than two-thirds of the total value traded in the nation's shares, versus less than 50 per cent in 2019.

The trend has grown as equity markets lure parents disillusioned with the education system and millennials working from home.

"I wonder, in this day and age, whether a college degree would be all that important," said Kwon's mother, Lee Eun-joo, who fuelled his passion by looking to expose him to business rather than tuition, seen as key to getting ahead in academics.

"Because we live in a different world now, it could be better to become an 'only-one' kind of person," added Ms Lee, who feared even a good schooling might not arm her son against dwindling job opportunities.

About 70 per cent of the 214,800 stock brokerage accounts for minors at Kiwoom Securities, South Korea's most retail-friendly brokerage, with a market share of more than a fifth, were set up in January 2020 or after, its data shows.

Kwon, with time on his hands during last year's school closures for the pandemic, drew up a wish list of purchases, which he made during market corrections.

These ranged from South Korea's largest messenger app operator Kakao, to the world's biggest memory chip maker Samsung Electronics, and Hyundai Motor.

Kwon's success also reflects the employment challenges for young South Koreans, with one in four out of work by January, the worst level on record, despite being among the most highly educated cohort in the OECD club of advanced nations.

Three-quarters go on to college after high school, versus the grouping's 44.5 per cent average, but finding rewarding, creative work is tough.

"There aren't enough jobs for college graduates, so many are opting out to diversify their career path early," said vocational researcher Min Sook-weon.

That is something Kwon understands.

"Rather than going to good schools like the Seoul National University, I'd rather become a big investor," he said. "I also hope to do a lot of charity work."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 04:33 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] European stocks were steady at the start of trading on Tuesday after recent solid gains as the market focus...

Feb 9, 2021 04:25 PM
Transport

Thailand targets 30% electric-car production to tackle pollution

[BANGKOK] Thailand will target having electric vehicles account for 30 per cent of car production by the end of the...

Feb 9, 2021 04:20 PM
Government & Economy

Nearly 10,000 enrolled in SGUnited programmes since July

AS at Dec 31, close to 10,000 people have enrolled in SGUnited programmes: 7,200 under the SGUnited Skills Programme...

Feb 9, 2021 04:15 PM
Transport

British Airways plans 2022 test with US sustainable-fuel maker

[LONDON] British Airways is partnering with LanzaJet for sustainable aviation fuel as part of the carrier's plans to...

Feb 9, 2021 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

Myanmar police fire into the air, use water cannons to quell protests

[YANGON] Myanmar police fired gunshots into the air and used water cannons on Tuesday as protesters across the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Nikkei index hits new 30-year high

Number of newborns in China drops 15% in 2020 as coronavirus weighs

Australia: Shares drop as investors await corporate earnings; NZ falls

Australia's Crown Resorts 'not suitable' to hold gambling licence

More expecting government intervention to cool Singapore's property market

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for