You are here

Home > Life & Culture

South Koreans celebrate as "Parasite" snags historic wins at Oscars

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 1:08 PM

AB_parasite1_100220.jpg
South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already having netted three other Oscars in a historic first for the country.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already having netted three other Oscars in a historic first for the country.

"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho said he was honoured to be awarded Best Original Screenplay, the first Oscar for South Korea's large film industry.

But as the night continued, the film also came out on top of increasingly prestigious categories, including International Feature Film award, Best Director for Bong, and the top award, Best Picture.

"I'm ready to drink tonight," Bong joked, after thanking the cast and staff during his acceptance speech for the International Feature Film award.

Executive producer Kwak Sin-ae said she was "speechless" after the film won Best Picture.

SEE ALSO

'Parasite' makes Oscars history with stunning best picture win

Hashtags Parasite and DirectorBongJoonho were the most trending on Twitter South Korea, while the movie name was the most searched on the local Naver web portal after the wins.

"Parasite", a satirical take on the vast gap between the rich and poor in South Korea, snagged nominations for best picture, best director, and best production design, in addition to its best screenplay and best international feature nominations.

"Just like BTS had a popular appeal by casting the problems the youth go through everywhere in the world, 'Parasite' gained global understanding by demonstrating the issue of the gap between the rich and poor," pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik said, referring to the K-pop group that has found wide success in the United States and around the world.

While South Korea's film industry is one of the largest in the world, the Korean-language "Parasite" made unprecedented waves in international markets.

After the nominations were announced in January, Bong said he saw it as a sign that language is no longer a barrier to global success.

One clip making the rounds on South Korean social media mocked a reporter who asked Bong why he shot the film in Korean.

"She should've asked Scorsese or Tarantino why they shot their own movies in English," one commenter said, referencing other directors who were nominated.

Another popular clip on South Korean social media was a slow motion picture of the cast enjoying the night on the red carpet, cheering the stars and wishing them the best of luck.

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris tweeted, "we are doing a watch party at the embassy eating jjapaguri", referring to the noodle dish the rich family enjoys in the movie.

 

REUTERS

Life & Culture

'Parasite' makes Oscars history with stunning best picture win

Oscar winners in main categories

HSBC Women's golf in Singapore cancelled because of coronavirus

Brad Pitt back on top with Oscar win

OCBC contributes S$300k to set up first community shop

'Game On' for Sentosa Golf Club to go green

BREAKING

Feb 10, 2020 01:17 PM
Life & Culture

'Parasite' makes Oscars history with stunning best picture win

[HOLLYWOOD] Movie history was made at the Oscars on Sunday as South Korea's black comedy Parasite became...

Feb 10, 2020 01:12 PM
Life & Culture

Oscar winners in main categories

[HOLLYWOOD, United States]Here are the winners in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were handed out...

Feb 10, 2020 12:21 PM
Technology

Virus outbreak to hit Asia's semiconductor industry in Feb and March: Citi

ALTHOUGH the Asian semiconductor industry has shown signs of a strong recovery for much of the past quarter, this...

Feb 10, 2020 11:46 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia Q4 current account deficit widens to 2.84%

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's current account deficit widened in the fourth quarter, data from the central bank showed on...

Feb 10, 2020 11:41 AM
Transport

Shipping is getting smashed by coronavirus in more ways than one

[LONDON' The shipping industry tends to do badly when Chinese demand disappoints, but the outbreak of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly