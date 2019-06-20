You are here

Home > Life & Culture
PARIS SPRING-SUMMER 2020 COLLECTIONS

Spanish designer fetes the gender-bender gladiator

Spanish brand Palomo Spain leads the charge with a new silhouette for men: skirts
Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190620_PALOMO4_3813687.jpg
Spanish creative director of Palomo Spain, Alejandro Gomez Palomo (above), at the Paris men's shows on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20190620_PALOMO4_3813687.jpg
The flamboyant designer drew from the lost city of Pompeii, re-interpreting the time of the gladiators as one of glamour and "beautiful boys".
PHOTO: AFP

Paris

IT WAS not quite the return of the toga, but Spanish creative director of Palomo Spain, Alejandro Gomez Palomo, turned the fashion clock back 2,000 years at the Paris men's shows on Tuesday.

The flamboyant Andalusian conjured up Rome at its most decadent with a procession of "beautiful boys" who he claimed had just stepped from the frescos and mosaics of the lost city of Pompeii.

"Buried under the volcanic ashes of Mount Vesuvius lies a distant civilisation of Palomo boys who for centuries have been subject to a deep lethargy," he declared.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Now they have come back to shake fashion from its long conformist sleep, he added, and to "become the men of the future".

Palomo believes pretty dresses are not just for girls and his clothes can be worn by men, women and everyone in between.

And you could imagine Nero or the boy emperor Elgabulus fighting with Madonna, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus - all fans of his Palomo Spain label - for some of his new gladiator glam.

Watch out for versions of his centurion sandals, which tippy-toed a stylish line between sneaker boot and espadrille, in the shops next summer.

To the sounds of imperial trumpets, he sent out his resurrected Roman dandies, socialites and emperors in clever and erudite clothes made from everything from jute to the flounciest feathers.

A Roman general's armour was reimagined in dripping white Andalusian lace, legionnaires' helmets evoked in chin strap headbands, breastplates turned into vinyl corsets, and dance floor dandies wore leather laurel leaves in their hair.

Palomo's dive into Roman accessories - armbands, torcs and chainmail - was so deep, one model wore a golden nose similar to the solid gold hooter sported by the 7th-century Byzantine emperor Justinian II.

As for the toga, he took it on a wild bacchanalian dance from a relatively simple embroidered tunic to the glammiest of tulle feather-fringed evening dresses.

Despite their feminine line, Palomo insisted that his clothes are very much designed and tailored for men - even if lots of women were now wearing them. "I would never call them women's dresses or say they are for women," he told AFP. "Everything is for men." The 27-year-old designer said he wanted to "liberate" men from the straitjacket of suits and trousers.

"It's great that women have helped get my clothes known, but I do not feel so qualified to design for them," he added.

Palomo - who lives and works far from the madding fashion crowd in his home village of Posadas near Cordoba - weaved the Roman, Spanish and Arab influences of his native region into his clothes.

But there was also a nod to the transgender hijra culture of the Indian subcontinent.

Young New York designer Emily Adams Bode - making her Paris debut - also has a sideways view of what men's fashion should look like. She had her vintage, vaguely aristo lost-boy models wear ballet pumps and cute stripey silk pyjama suits.

Bode is known for turning 100-year-old tablecloths or 1960s towels into rather beautiful shorts and jackets, all with the lightest of off-beam touches.

And she didn't disappoint with her debut Paris collection that gently flirted with gender. Another American debutant, Spencer Phipps, took his inspiration from the much more straight-down-the-line urban cowboy, with Stetsons galore in his line of sustainable streetwear. But that did not stop blurring the lines with one cowpoke wearing a dress over his hiking boots.

London-based Swedes CMMN SWDN toyed with the unisex vibe in their show, wrapping the heads of several of their models in print scarves and then layering the motifs through their looks.

Japanese creator Takahiro Miyashita also had a skirt or two in his radical deconstruction of the tuxedos and military dress uniforms. AFP

Life & Culture

DBS 2019 grant for social enterprises opens

OCBC Cycle 2019 certified as first Eco Event in Singapore

Healthy living can’t prevent cancer

Thief saws off Marilyn Monroe statue in Hollywood

Heiress and jeans queen Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

Miracle of 'Wild Boars' rescue transforms Thai cave into tourist draw

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals
5 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening