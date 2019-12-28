You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Star Wars TV series Mandalorian confirmed for season two

Sat, Dec 28, 2019 - 8:32 AM

nz_babyyoda_281238.jpg
The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars television series which introduced the world to Baby Yoda, has been confirmed for a second season.
PHOTO: AP

[LOS ANGELES] The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars television series which introduced the world to Baby Yoda, has been confirmed for a second season.

Creator Jon Favreau posted the news on Twitter on Friday, the same day the first season drew to a close on streaming platform Disney+.

"Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020," wrote Mr Favreau, along with an image of a troll-like green space alien.

While a second installment was widely expected - Mr Favreau had openly discussed working on it before The Mandalorian even launched - the release date was welcomed by Star Wars fans.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The hit series follows a mysterious bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal (Game Of Thrones) who roams the galaxy's lawless outer reaches looking for mercenary work.

SEE ALSO

Star Wars instalment battles to US$40m domestic opening night

During the first season he formed an unlikely bond with a small, impossibly cute creature officially called "The Child", but dubbed Baby Yoda by its legions of online fans.

The mischievous, wide-eyed tyke has launched thousands of memes, knocked Democratic presidential candidates off the top of news searches, and drawn devoted praise from Hollywood A-listers.

Its online nickname stems from its obvious resemblance to Yoda from the original trilogy. But as "Mandalorian" is set years after those films, it appears to be a new character.

"Like he had any choice. Had Baby Yoda not been given another season, social media bounty hunters would have encased Jon (Favreau) in Carbonite," tweeted industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

The news comes as Star Wars film The Rise Of Skywalker dominates movie theatre box offices around the world.

Despite poor reviews, the conclusion to the decades-spanning "Skywalker saga" of films has already taken US$572 million worldwide since its release last week, Disney said on Friday.

Disney boss Bob Iger told AFP at the film's premiere this month that the success of Mandalorian was crucial to the franchise's future.

"As Mandalorian points out, this is just the beginning of what could be an endless set of tales told from galaxies far, far away," he said.

"The Mandalorian has given us the ability to be even a little bit more patient (releasing new films) because we feel we're serving Star Wars fans.

"And that gives us, I think, the luxury of being even more methodical about this."

AFP

Life & Culture

In praise of Barack Obama, music critic

A quite spectacular year for world sport

Before you mimic A-Lo's fasted cardio workout...

Warming drink for end-of-year season

Bose 700 takes on Sony, but at a higher cost

Audi RS Q8: Stealth bomber

BREAKING

Dec 28, 2019 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz sees new government by early next year

[VIENNA] Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday he expects his conservative People's Party to sign a...

Dec 28, 2019 07:47 AM
Technology

Apple sued by New York doctor over watch's heart technology

[WASHINGTON] A New York University cardiologist claims Apple Inc's Watch uses his patented heartbeat-monitoring...

Dec 28, 2019 07:41 AM
Banking & Finance

Facebook's Libra has failed in current form, says Swiss president

[ZURICH] Facebook's Libra project has failed in its current form and needs reworking to be approved, said the...

Dec 28, 2019 07:34 AM
Government & Economy

Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter reported missing with 7 aboard

[NEW YORK] The wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that went missing with seven people aboard was located on...

Dec 28, 2019 07:18 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar retreats as risk appetite returns at year-end

[NEW YORK] The US dollar weakened across the board on Friday as optimism about the outlook for a US-China trade deal...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly