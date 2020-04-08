You are here

TAKING HEART

StarHub channels $200,000 towards kids' online learning

This was to have been its marketing budget to mark its 20th anniversary.
Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
BT_20200408_STARHUB_4082852.jpg
StarHub also has a StarHub Cares Covid-19 Fund for healthcare staff and lower-income groups.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

APRIL 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of StarHub's commercial operations, but with the challenges posed by Covid-19, the company has called off its own birthday party - and is instead donating its 20th anniversary marketing budget of S$200,000 to help the needy.

This initiative is in addition to the newly created "StarHub Cares" Covid-19 Fund, which supports initiatives that help cushion the impact of the virus outbreak on healthcare staff, patients, lower-income seniors in rental flats and lower-income households.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that all primary, secondary, pre-university and Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) students will be undergoing full Home-Based Learning (HBL) from April 8 to May 4.

To support students in this, StarHub has stepped in to sponsor instantaneous mobile broadband connectivity for students from lower-income families who do not have access to broadband at home.

The sponsorship starts with 158 primary and secondary students this week; up to 550 students will eventually benefit from this programme, which builds on MOE's current efforts to support students in online learning.

StarHub's chief executive, Peter Kaliaropoulos, said: "This year is a milestone year for StarHub; a time for us to express our gratitude to all our customers and employees who have contributed to creating a company of reference and one of the best brands in Singapore.

"At a time when individuals, businesses and the economy are facing unparalleled hardship, the right thing to do is to further support our community and donate our marketing funds set aside for our anniversary celebrations towards a very worthwhile cause."

Students identified by MOE for this initiative will receive 4G dongles or MiFi routers with unlimited worry-free data powered by StarHub.

The mobile broadband devices were distributed from Monday this week. The additional connectivity support, paired with school devices, will enable these students to access online learning for HBL.

The initiative will last six months, and so take these students through the trying circumstances brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Kaliaropoulos said: "StarHub is a firm believer that education is one of the greatest gifts that can be provided to the next generation. It empowers them to rise above their circumstances and levels the playing field for them to excel in life.

"We are heartened that StarHub can utilise its expertise and services to help more students bridge the digital divide, as HBL begins across all schools nationwide."

This latest support for students follows StarHub's series of help measures for customers and the community impacted by Covid-19.

The StarHub Cares Covid-19 Fund currently stands at S$750,000.

The sum was built up through contributions from across the company - with StarHub's board of directors contributing up to 10 per cent of their 2019 director's fees; the StarHub senior leadership team contributed up to a month of salary, and StarHub employees also made voluntary contributions.

StarHub is matching all contributions dollar for dollar.

The amount will be used in three areas, which include a contribution of S$300,000 to The Courage Fund, which was set up in 2003, when Singapore was hit by the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars).

A portion also will go towards helping individuals, identified by Care Corner Singapore, to defray rental costs, among other expenses.

