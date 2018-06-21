You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Strike a pose for International Yoga Day

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 9:31 AM

BP_International Yoga Day_210618_69.jpg
Downward-facing dogs, cobras and warriors were set to sprout all over the world Thursday, as the fourth annual International Yoga Day got under way.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] Downward-facing dogs, cobras and warriors were set to sprout all over the world Thursday, as the fourth annual International Yoga Day got under way.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose proposal for the global event won UN approval in 2014, will lead the way, performing his asanas with an expected 60,000 others in the northern town of Dehradun.

Authorities there have made a special effort to clear snakes, monkeys and wobbly tree branches from the dense forest area where the mass event is taking place.

"We don't want any inconvenience for the participants... We have so far caught and released two snakes," forest officer Rajeev Dhiman told the Hindustan Times.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other events were scheduled in New Delhi with 10,000 enthusiasts registered, but the biggest was expected to be in Mysore in the south with 80,000 signing up, according to organisers.

Other, much smaller gatherings were scheduled around the world, including in Kilkenny in Ireland, Bahrain, Brisbane in Australia and in Milan.

In the Italian city, participants will perform 108 "sun salute" cycles.

On the northern facade of the United Nations building in New York a laser projection of yoga postures has been in place since Monday.

Mr Modi portrays himself as a keen yoga practitioner, last week posting on Twitter his morning routine involving plodding around a tree and flexing over a boulder.

"In a world suffering from mental stress, yoga promises calm. In a distracted world, yoga helps focus," Mr Modi said in another video released on Twitter this week.

He has also spearheaded an initiative to reclaim the discipline as an historic part of Indian culture since his Hindu nationalist government came to power in 2014.

Yoga has boomed in recent decades, with millions doing it regularly, although in the West it is often more of a gymnastic than a spiritual activity.

But this doesn't bother the spiritual head of the biggest ashram or retreat in Rishikesh, the Indian city on the banks of the holy Ganges river considered the world yoga capital.

"At least people are doing it. One day you walk the path, the next day you find the truth also," Swami Chidanand Saraswati told AFP.

"As the Sun is for all, the Moon is for all, rivers are for all, in the same way yoga is for all," he said. "Not to worry!"

AFP

Life & Culture

Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

Art for a broken world, in the Weekend magazine

AkzoNobel celebrates the power of colour - in useful fashion

Little froth left on Russia's beer sales

Ernst & Young employees cook up a storm to raise funds for SPD

Friendly Russians revel in influx of visiting fans

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Midas, MTQ, RHT Health Trust

BP_SGcbd_210618_4.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening