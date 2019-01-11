You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Study details how high fibre diets make for healthier lives

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 8:20 AM

bp_fibre_110119_25.jpg
Dietary fibre is contained in foods such as whole grains, pulses, vegetables and fruit.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[LONDON] People who eat lots of high-fibre and whole grain foods have lower risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and other chronic diseases than people whose diets are low in fibre, a study commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

For every eight gramme increase in fibre eaten a day, total deaths and incidences of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer fell by 5 to 27 per cent, the study said. Protection against stroke and breast cancer also rose.

A good target for those wanting to reap health gains would be to eat 25g to 29g of dietary fibre a day, the analysis found. But the data, published in a series of systematic reviews and meta-analyses in The Lancet medical journal, also suggested higher dietary fibre intakes could give even greater protection.

"Our findings provide convincing evidence for nutrition guidelines to focus on increasing dietary fibre and on replacing refined grains with whole grains. This reduces incidence risk and mortality from a broad range of important diseases," said Jim Mann, a professor at the University of Otago, New Zealand who co-led the research.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the study, most people worldwide currently consume less than 20g of dietary fibre a day. In Britain in 2015, an advisory committee on nutrition recommended an increase in dietary fibre intake to 30g a day, but only 9 per cent of British adults manage to reach this target. In the United States, fibre intake among adults averages 15g a day.

Prof Mann said the health benefits of dietary fibre - contained in foods such as whole grains, pulses, vegetables and fruit - come from its chemistry, physical properties, physiology and its effects on metabolism.

"Fibre-rich whole foods that require chewing and retain much of their structure in the gut increase satiety and help weight control, He said.

"(And) the breakdown of fibre in the large bowel by the resident bacteria has additional wide-ranging effects including protection from colorectal cancer." 

REUTERS

Life & Culture

World's oceans are heating up at a quickening pace: study

Michael Jackson estate slams sex abuse documentary

Judge dismisses Judd harassment claim against Weinstein

The shoe does not fit: Australia PM tripped up by doctored footwear

Australia actress Margot Robbie to portray Barbie in first live-action film

Profit-hungry tiger breeders behind push to lift China's trading ban

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Must Read

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

SL_Fed_171218_41.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Powell: Longer US government shutdown will hit economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening